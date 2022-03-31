ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a new Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative to expand and accelerate cancer detection, screening, prevention, treatment, and research in the state. The state is committing $216 million in investments as a down payment to jumpstart this far-reaching initiative to save lives, including the first-ever comprehensive cancer center in Prince George’s County.

“The reality is that cancer is a disease that has touched nearly every one of us, through family or loved ones,” said Governor Hogan. “On the day I found out I was cancer-free, I pledged that as long as I am governor and long after, I will stand with all those who are fighting this terrible disease. That is why today, I am announcing the Maryland Cancer Moonshot, to dramatically accelerate all of our efforts to detect, prevent, treat, and find a cure for cancer, so that more lives can be saved. This is a watershed moment in the fight against cancer in our state and the region.”

The Maryland Cancer Moonshot will leverage the state’s world-class public health facilities to expand early detection, screening, and patient education; advance state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient care services; and support cutting-edge research of cures and treatments.

“As a long-standing member of the radiation oncology faculty at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, I have dedicated my medical career to advancing cancer care and discovery. Today’s significant commitment by Governor Hogan to further support the fight against cancer holds deep personal meaning for me,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President & CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System. “At the University of Maryland Medical System, we are dedicated to providing state of the art cancer care to all of the communities we are blessed to serve. Foundational to this is our inextricable link to the University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center, which brings cutting-edge clinical care, clinical trials, and innovation to Marylanders. It is these types of partnerships with the state that propels us to provide care that has a life-changing impact. On behalf of the tens of thousands of patients we’ve treated over the years, we thank Governor Hogan and other state leaders in Annapolis for this financial commitment which will have a dramatic and unquestioned positive impact on how we treat cancer patients in the years and decades to come.”

The American Cancer Society estimates that, in Maryland, nearly 35,000 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2022, and more than 11,000 deaths from cancer will occur in 2022. Breast cancer is estimated to be the most common type of cancer in Maryland.

“A dedicated, comprehensive regional cancer center in Prince George’s County will provide access to care within a county that has long been challenged with a high incidence of cancer among African Americans,” said Nathaniel Richardson, Jr., President & CEO of the University of Maryland Capital Region Health. “I am happy to see the long planned Cancer Center, which has always been a part of UM Capital’s plans, will receive such generous financial support from the State. This funding is essential in our efforts to combat disease and it will dramatically improve the quality of life for many residents who will no longer have to travel to another jurisdiction to receive high quality care. I want to thank the Governor, the Prince George’s County Delegation and all of our local leaders for their efforts and support.”

INVESTMENTS TO LAUNCH THE MARYLAND CANCER MOONSHOT

Greenebaum Cancer Center: $100 million for the expansion of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC) in downtown Baltimore to provide state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient cancer services. UMGCCC, which is a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, treats approximately 3,000 new patients annually. This investment completes the state’s commitment to the project.

“We deeply appreciate Governor Hogan’s continuing support of cancer treatment, research, and prevention in our state—an investment that will benefit thousands of Marylanders whose lives are touched by cancer each year,” said Kevin J. Cullen, MD, the Marlene, and Stewart Greenebaum Distinguished Professor of Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Director of the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. “We are committed to providing world-class cancer care and advancing the science to find new, innovative ways to treat this terrible disease.”

Prince George’s Comprehensive Cancer Center: $67 million to fully fund the construction of a new comprehensive cancer center on the campus of the new University of Maryland Capitol Region Medical Center in Largo. This best-in-class cancer will be a premiere clinical and research center to serve the residents of Prince George’s County and the region. The state funding includes a $27 million commitment by the governor, a $13.5 million commitment by the Maryland Senate, and a $26.5 million commitment by the Maryland House of Delegates.

Cancer Research: $25 million for the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University to accelerate cancer research projects.

Pediatric Cancer Research: $1 million to support expanding pediatric cancer research at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Stem Cell Research Fund: $20.5 million for the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF) to catalyze investment in regenerative medicine projects to develop novel cures and groundbreaking treatments for prevalent cancers.

Maryland Tech Council: $2.5 million for the BioHub Maryland Initiative to expand the state’s life sciences and biotechnology research workforce, with a focus on talent development, upskilling opportunities, and outreach to students in underserved communities. Maryland is proud to be home to one of the top biotech clusters in the United States.

These initiatives are included in the governor’s fifth supplemental budget, as well as his original FY23 budget.

