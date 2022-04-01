Owings, MD- On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department and area fire companies responded to a reported commercial building fire on West Mt. Harmony Road.

Upon arrival, they discovered an auto body shop in the strip mall with fire showing from the building with multiple exposures.

The units spent almost sixty minutes before gaining control and almost three hours in total to take care of the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, the fire damaged the structure and several vehicles parked outside. The incident remains under investigation.

There were no known injuries and the damage is estimated to be almost $350,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

