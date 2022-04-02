Maryland Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) is a grade 3-12 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics initiative.  Maryland MESA seeks to target students who are traditionally underrepresented in these fields—specifically minority and female students. Through participation in Maryland MESA, students develop academic and leadership skills, improve their academic performance, and gain confidence in their ability to compete professionally.

MESA participants are judged in four categories:

Elementary

Mobile App, Wearable Technology, Expanding Structure, and Storybook Theme Park,

Middle and High

Mobile App, Wearable Technology, Expanding Structure, and National Engineering Design Challenge 

All 1st place winners will proceed to compete in the State MESA Day Competition that will be held virtually at the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab on May 7, 2022.

The winners are:

Elementary Competition 
 Mobile AppWearable TechnologyExpanding StructureStorybook Theme Park
1st PlaceSt. LeonardHuntingtown St. LeonardSt. Leonard
2nd PlaceBarstowN/AWindy HillWindy Hill
3rd PlaceHuntingtown N/AHuntingtownHuntingtown
Middle School 
 Mobile AppWearable TechnologyExpandingStructureNational Engineering Design Challenge
1st PlaceWindy HillCalvertCalvertCalvert
2nd PlaceCalvertWindy HillWindy HillNorthern
3rd PlaceNorthernN/ANorthernWindy Hill
High School 
 Mobile AppWearable TechnologyExpandingStructureNational Engineering Design Challenge
1st PlaceNorthernNorthernHuntingtownCalvert
2nd PlaceCalvertCalvertCalvertPatuxent
3rd PlaceN/AN/AN/ANorthern

