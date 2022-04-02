Maryland Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) is a grade 3-12 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics initiative. Maryland MESA seeks to target students who are traditionally underrepresented in these fields—specifically minority and female students. Through participation in Maryland MESA, students develop academic and leadership skills, improve their academic performance, and gain confidence in their ability to compete professionally.

MESA participants are judged in four categories:

Elementary

Mobile App, Wearable Technology, Expanding Structure, and Storybook Theme Park,

Middle and High

Mobile App, Wearable Technology, Expanding Structure, and National Engineering Design Challenge

All 1st place winners will proceed to compete in the State MESA Day Competition that will be held virtually at the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab on May 7, 2022.

The winners are: Elementary Competition Mobile App Wearable Technology Expanding Structure Storybook Theme Park 1st Place St. Leonard Huntingtown St. Leonard St. Leonard 2nd Place Barstow N/A Windy Hill Windy Hill 3rd Place Huntingtown N/A Huntingtown Huntingtown Middle School Mobile App Wearable Technology ExpandingStructure National Engineering Design Challenge 1st Place Windy Hill Calvert Calvert Calvert 2nd Place Calvert Windy Hill Windy Hill Northern 3rd Place Northern N/A Northern Windy Hill High School Mobile App Wearable Technology ExpandingStructure National Engineering Design Challenge 1st Place Northern Northern Huntingtown Calvert 2nd Place Calvert Calvert Calvert Patuxent 3rd Place N/A N/A N/A Northern

