Budds Creek, MD- Kyle Hardy started the local season in a big way last Friday night at Potomac Speedway as the track roared to life to start their 2022 season. The Linden Virginia driver was victorious in both the Limited and RUSH Crate Late Model mains, making track history in the progress by becoming the first driver to claim wins in two different Late Model classes on the same night.

Starting on the pole for the 20 lap Crate Main, Hardy blasted into the lead on the first lap but would have to withstand the repeated challenges of Logan Roberson to preserve what would be his first of two wins on the evening steering his family-owned Rocket no.99. “It’s always nice to start up front,” Hardy stated in Victory Lane after his $1000 track score. “I have a ton of respect for Logan (Roberson) and when I saw him get to second on the scoreboard I knew he was going to race me hard, but luckily we were able to come out on top.” Joey Love, 9th starting Ben Scott, and Travis Campbell would complete the top five.

Hardy’s fortunes were similar in the 20 lap Limited Late Model feature as he would start on the pole and drive off uncontested to score his second $1000 win of the night aboard his Mike Hurley-owned Rocket no.99. “The track was smooth and I was able to make 20 smooth laps,” Hardy stated post-race. “I have to thank my mom and dad for all they do for me and for Mike for allowing me to drive his cars.” David Williams, Dale Hollidge, Sam Archer and Derick Quade trailed at the finish.

In support class action, Defending track champion PJ Hatcher took his first win of the season, and career 25th in the 15 Lap Street stock feature, Mason Hanson drove to his fourth career Potomac feature win in the 15 lap hobby stock main, Greg Mattingly rolled to his 18th career division win in the 15 lap strictly stock feature with defending track champion Jason Jarvis tallying the opening day roadster main event.

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, Logan Roberson, Joey Love, Ben Scott, Travis Campbell, Megan Mann, Chuck Bowie, David Dill, Ed Pope Jr., Mike Raleigh, Scooter Tippett, Jeremy Pilkerton, Ray Cicarelli

DNS-Brent Bordeaux

Limited Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, David Williams, Dale Hollidge, Sam Archer, Derick Quade, Brandon Long, Danny Garrett, James Snead, Cory Higgs, Kyle Lear

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Scotty Nelson, Stevie Gingery, Walt Homberg, Tommy Wagner Jr., John Cobb, Dalton Tankersley, Gerald Shannon

DNS-James Rainey

Hobby Stock feature finish

Mason Hanson, Eric Hanson, Austin Lathroum, Corey Bradley, Hilton Pickeral, Justin Hatcher, Blake Decker, Billy Crouse, Deuce Wright, Wyatt Hanson, Owen Lacey, Stephen Suite, Dominic King, John Bordeaux, Jason Penn, Greg Morgan, Mikey Latham, Dale Simpson

DNS-Watson Gordon, Raymond Reed

Strictly Stock feature finish

Greg Mattingly, Nabil Guffey, John Hardesty, Jayden Hatcher, Eric Huntington, Richie Gibson, Larry Fuchs, Ashley Stansell, JJ Silvious, Eric Ridge, Brian Copsey, Johnny Hardesty,

DNS James Stone Jr.,Daniel Knodle, Bob Todd

Roadster feature finish

Jason Jarvis, Seth Hood, Tim Steele, John Hammett, Danny Cronin, Trevor Hammett, John Healy, Joe Beard, Travis Dye, Mackenzie Smith, Ethan Collins, Justin Bottorf

