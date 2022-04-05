ST. MARY’S CITY, MD – The Women’s track and field team had a memorable day hosting their first meet in program history. The Seahawks recorded a top five finish in every event for the day and made seven new records across the meet.

Ariana Lecouras at Susquehanna Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

Meaghan Collins competed in the hammer throw, shot put, and discus throw today and broke two records of her three events. Collins demolished her previous record in the hammer throw with a distance of 34.81 meters today to clinch third place. Her previous record stood at 27.71 meters. Collins also broke her record in the shot put today at 9.59m, breaking her previous record by .45 of a meter and taking fourth place. Collins secured another third place finish in the discus throw with a distance of 28.39m.

Alana Thompson set two new records herself for the women's outdoor track and field program. Thompson began the day competing in the long jump and notching a third place finish to set the new record at 4.64m. Thompson went on to compete in the 100m dash where she came in second place and set the record at 14.40 seconds.

Madeleine Blaisdell and Ariana Lecouras ran the 1500m race today for the Seahawks. Of the 10 athletes in the race, Blaisdell earned second place at 5:09.77 while Lecouras secured fourth at 5:33.80.

Madeleine Blaisdell also competed in the 800m run where she took another second place finish in 2:32.96.

Ariat Ojulu was the third Seahawk to break two records today. Ojulu broke teammate Alana Thompson's record in the 400m dash. Ojulu placed third to break the record by two seconds for a time of 1:03.42. Ariat Ojulu did it all over again in the 200m dash. Ojulu broke Thompson's record in the event and placed third to set the record at 27.57 seconds.

Ariana Lecouras notched the only first place finish for the Seahawks at the meet in the 5000m race. Lecouras and Kendal Eldridge raced together to take first and second place in the event. Lecouras crossed the finish line in 21:36.40 while Eldridge finished just four seconds later at 21:40.24.

Ariat Ojulu, Natalie Romero, Madeleine Blaisdell and Alana Thompson competed in the 1600m relay race where the team finished in third place at a time of 4:22.87. The squad crushed the previous record which stood at 4:40.82.

Up Next

The Seahawks will travel to Goucher College in Baltimore, MD to compete in the Blue and Gold Classic. The meet is set to start at 12:00 PM in Gopher Stadium.

