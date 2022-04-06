Budds Creek, MD- Southern Maryland’s Potomac Speedway has produced a plethora of talented race car drivers over the years. One of the best from the region was David Williams Who not only took feature wins in three different classes at Potomac, but several other Mid-Atlantic venues as well during his storied career driving for car owners Sommey Lacey and Pete Cameron.

During the winter months of 2022, a deal was made that would ultimately bring Williams out of a four-year departure from racing. Joe Adams and Wayne Quade and their driver Tyler Emory split at the end of a 2021 season as Emory accepted a ride in Pete Cameron’s no.72 Super late model for the 2022 season.

David Williams Credit: WRT Speedwerx Professional Motorsports Photography

With a vacancy in the driver’s seat of the Adams/Quade no.23 Rocket, Williams pounced on the opportunity and the team was back in action. Last Friday night was a season opener at Potomac Speedway and Williams, the track’s most prolific winner with 94 feature wins, was set to make his return to the driver seat. Williams would not disappoint as he would drive a calculated race to take runner-up honors to eventual feature winner Kyle Hardy.

“ I think tonight the car was better than the driver,” Williams stated with a laugh. In a car he has never piloted before, Williams was able to come home with a solid runner-up performance in the 20 lap limited late model feature. “We are just out here to have fun,” Williams said. “The car worked pretty well and the motor was good too. It’s just going to take some time for me to get comfortable in the car again.”

During his Potomac Williams has amassed six late-model titles and 33 feature wins, 42 wins in the limited late models and 19 feature wins, and one championship in the street stocks.

Notes-

Signing in for competition on Friday at Potomac was 10 Limited Late Models, 14 RUSH Crate Late Models, 10 Street Stocks, 20 Hobby Stocks, 15 Strictly Stocks, and 12 Roadsters.

Veteran Dale Hollidge was steering Bruce Kane’s Rocket no.15K with the limited late models and would tally a third in the feature

Defending hobby stock Champion Mikey Latham did not have a memorable night with his familiar no.78 as he was the second car to drop from feature and was paid for 17th

Kyle Lear was at the controls of the Chuck Cox-owned Rocket no.88C as his own Rocket no.151 is still without a power plant. Lear got into a tangle early in the limited feature and was forced from the competition

Second-year strictly stock driver Eric Huntington had a career night as he drove his no.83 to his first career heat race victory and would follow that up with a fifth in the division’s main

Next week the late models make their first appearance of the season along with the Crate Late Models, Street Stocks, Hobby stocks, strictly stocks, and roadsters.

