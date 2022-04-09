PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 8, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises that the Ward Road paving project scheduled for completion by Friday, April 8 has been extended due to inclement weather.

The roundabout on Ward Road in Dunkirk was closed, Friday, April 8, and will be closed Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12, for final paving and road striping. Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park will be closed until 4 p.m. while construction is underway, with the exception of Saturday and Sunday. The park will open during normal operating hours through the weekend. All work continues to be weather permitting.

During construction, Ward Road will be closed to all traffic in both directions. Traffic will be directed to use MD 2/4 and Brickhouse Road. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.

Like this: Like Loading...