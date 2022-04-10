WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) joined Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) in announcing the addition of three historical sites in Maryland as new listings to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program. The new listings join over 700 sites, facilities, and programs already in the Network that provide insight into the experiences of those who bravely escaped slavery and those who assisted them.

“Brave and courageous Marylanders like Harriet Tubman put their lives on the line and sacrificed at great costs so that others could live a life free from bondage,” said Congressman Hoyer. “On the 200th birthday of Harriet Tubman, I am proud that Maryland is adding three new sites to the National Underground Railroad Network to recognize her efforts and her strength in the face of injustice. I hope that every Marylander has the opportunity to explore these new sites, reflect on our history, and honor heroes like Harriet Tubman who challenged us to uphold our founding principles.”

“We applaud the addition of these sites to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom after recently celebrating the 200th birthday of Maryland’s own ‘conductor’ of the Underground Railroad – Harriet Tubman. Our civil rights figures and landmarks stand as pillars of freedom and teach us lessons in moral courage, reminding us and future generations to be steadfast in the fight for equality and justice,” said Senator Van Hollen. “We will continue to highlight these stories to preserve their place in history, shining light on the men and women who courageously escaped slavery and those who sought to end this evil institution.”

“Maryland has a rich legacy of abolitionists and suffragists including the iconic Harriet Tubman,” said Senator Cardin. “I laud the addition of these sites to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. This action will allow Marylanders to further visit and understand our state’s – and nation’s – complex history and honor the contributions of courageous individuals who tirelessly worked towards the goals of freedom and equality for all.”

“As we celebrate the 200th birthday of our most famous conductor and Dorchester County native Harriet Tubman, I’m excited to hear about the addition of these sites to the Underground Railroad Network. It is inspiring to read about their historical significance and I look forward to continuing to support the activities and research that goes into documenting these historic sites,” said Congressman Harris.

New historical sites being added to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program:

Mass Escape at the Mackall Plantation, located on what is today St. Mary’s College of Maryland Campus in St. Mary’s City

St. Stephen’s A.M.E. Church Cemetery, located in Easton

The Jails at Port Tobacco Courthouse Site, located in Port Tobacco

The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom serves to honor, preserve, and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight, which continues to inspire people worldwide. The Network currently represents over 700 locations in 39 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through its mission, the Network to Freedom helps to advance the idea that all human beings embrace the right to self-determination and freedom from oppression.

