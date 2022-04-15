PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 12, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to receive and consider public input regarding a budget adjustment to transfer funds from the Prior Year Fund-Balance to the Twin Beaches Library General Fund, and increasing the debt for the Twin Beaches Library Capital Improvement Project.

The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

Citizens may participate in person or by phone (audio only) by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

Toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

899 4188 8251 Passcode (if asked): #

# To provide public comment: *9

Interested persons are encouraged to view the proposal in its entirety by contacting Calvert Library at 410-535-0291, or emailing cwilson@calvertlibrary.info. For more information on public hearings, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website and YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 6 and 1070 HD.

Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing may submit written comments. These written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m., April 25, 2022, and may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

