PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 14, 2022 – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:
New Businesses
- Huntingtown
- 301-979-0115
- 765 N. Solomons Island Road
- Prince Frederick
- 443-295-3282
You Are Beautiful Lash Extensions
- 65 Duke St., Suite 208
- Prince Frederick
- 540-424-7091
- 746 N. Prince Frederick Blvd.
- Prince Frederick
- 443-295-7409
- Lusby
- 443-699-6631
- 845 N. Solomons Island Road
- Prince Frederick
- 443-295-3924
- Lusby
- 443-404-5519
Wisteria Hills Apothecary
- Prince Frederick
- 757-927-3342
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.