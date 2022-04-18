Budds Creek, MD (4/16/22)- Waynesboro Virginia’s Logan Roberson drove to victory in last Friday nights 30 lap RUSH Dirt Late Model “Battle of the Bay Series” event at Potomac Speedway. The win for Roberson, worth $3000, came in his Gunters Honey-CVR chassis no.17 and would mark the former track champion’s 19th career Potomac feature win.

RUSH Crates (BotB)-Logan Roberson? 19th career win, 2nd career RUSH tour win at Potomac. Credit: Casey Sisk

Defending RUSH series Champion Kyle Hardy and Roberson brought the field to the initial green flag of the contest with Hardy bursting into the race lead as the field went hard into turn one. Roberson would trail Hardy for the first four laps before he snared the race lead on the fifth lap. Even though Roberson would pace the final 25 circuits it was far from an easy victory as Hardy shadowed Roberson the entire way before settling for a strong runner-up effort.

“It’s always nice to win here at home,” Roberson stated post-race. “Kyle and I were racing hard out there and we weren’t going to give each other an inch. We let this one slip away last year and I wasn’t going to let it happen again.” Roberson was quick to acknowledge those who aided his winning drive. “My mom and dad and all of our sponsors support us 100% and a big thanks to CVR chassis, we had a great race car tonight.”

Brady Wonderling rode home third, former series champion Brady Wonderling took fourth with 25th starting Trevor Collins completing the top five. Taking heat race victories over the 42 car field were, Michael Duritsky, Kyle Hardy, Logan Roberson, Cody Dawson, Brady Wonderling, and Jeremy Wonderling with Garrett Paugh, Matt Latta, and Ben Scott claiming B-main wins.

Jayden Hatcher joined his father PJ and brother Justin as a Potomac feature winner with his first career win in the 15-lap Strictly Stock main. Not to be outdone, Jayden’s father PJ collected his second 15-lap Street stock win of the season with Hobby Stock rookie Justin Hatcher coming all the way from his 18th starting spot to claim a runner-up finish in just his third start behind three-time class winner Mason Hanson. “Watching these boys race is just as much fun for me than driving,” PJ stated. “They’ve come a long way in a short time and we sure are proud of them.” Justin Bottorf would take the lead early and run off to his first win of the season in the 15-lap roadster contest.

RUSH Dirt Late Model feature finish

Logan Roberson, Kyle Hardy, Brady Wonderling, Jeremy Wonderling, Trevor Collins, Michael Duritsky, Joe Martin, Matt Latta, Chuck Bowie, Austin Hubbard, Jeremy Pilkerton, Amanda Robinson, Garrett Paugh, Mike Raleigh, Donald Lingo Jr, Nick Davis, Joey Love, Megan Mann, Timmy Booth, Breyton Santee, Ed Pope Jr, Andy Michael, Ben Scott, Bud Watson, Mason Diaz, Cody Dawson

RUSH Crates (BotB)-Logan Roberson? 19th career win, 2nd career RUSH tour win at Potomac. Credit: Casey Sisk

DNQ- Matt Ashworth, Brent Bordeaux, Craig Graham, Nick Love, Brett Hope, Kyle Sopaz, Brandt Graham, Wesley Tippett, Ashton Briggs, Tyler Hoy, Matt Hill, David Dill Jr, Jim Rasey, Justin Fulton, Jonathan Stockdale, James Loar

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Stevie Gingery, Tommy Wagner III, Ben Pirner, John Cobb, Gerald Shannon, Walt Homberg, Dalton Tankersley, James Rainey

Street stocks-PJ Hatcher, 26th career win Credit: Casey Sisk

DNS- Wyatt Hanson

Hobby Stock feature finish

Mason Hanson, Justin Hatcher, Billy Crouse, Watson Gordon, Austin Lathroum, Dave Adams, Jason Penn, Carrie Watson, Eric Hanson, Dominic King, Dale Simpson, Blake Decker, Raymond Reed, Hilton Pickeral, Mikey Latham, John Bordeaux, Deuce Wright, Owen Lacey, Stephen Suite

Hobby Stocks-Mason Hanson (3 in a row) Credit: Casey Sisk

DNS- Robbie Kramer

Strictly Stock feature finish

Jayden Hatcher, Richie Gibson, Nabil Guffey, Greg Mattingly, Eric Huntington, Larry Fuchs, Daniel Knodle, James Stone Jr, Brian Copsey, Bob Todd, John Hardesty, Ashley Stansell, Johnny Hardesty, Brian Johnson

Strictly Stocks-Jayden Hatcher, first career win Credit: Casey Sisk

Roadster feature finish

Justin Bottorf, Seth Hood, Jason Jarvis, John Hammett, Trevor Hammett, Tim Steele, Richard Inscoe, Travis Dye, Danny Cronin, Joey Suite, Dylan Penn, Jay Lowman, John Healey

Roadsters-Justin Bottorf (1st of 2022) Credit: Casey Sisk

Like this: Like Loading...