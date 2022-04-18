FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team rebounded from Monday’s loss with a four-goal victory over another former conference opponent Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (10-3) picked up a 14-10 non-conference win on the road over the University of Mary Washington (8-7) behind three-goal performances from senior captain Abe Hubbard (Owings, Md./Northern) and first-year attackman Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck).

How It Happened

Mary Washington staked a 2-1 lead in the first period as the Eagles sandwiched a goal by Jack Brocato (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School).

(Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School). The Eagles increased their lead to 3-1 with the first goal of the second quarter before St. Mary’s fired off three straight to claim its first lead of the game, 4-3, with 3:23 remaining in the first half. UMW scored twice in 50 seconds before Hubbard found the back of the net with his second of the afternoon with 16 ticks on the clock to send the game into halftime tied at 5-all.

found the back of the net with his second of the afternoon with 16 ticks on the clock to send the game into halftime tied at 5-all. It was back-and-forth once again in the third frame as the Seahawks notched the first two goals of the second half before Mary Washington scored the next two. St. Mary’s then tallied three of the next five goals to go into the final period with a 10-9 lead after Garrett Keough netted a man-up goal for the Eagles with three seconds left.

The Seahawk defense limited UMW to just one goal in the fourth as St. Mary’s outscored the hosts, 4-1, in the final 15 minutes, including the game’s last three goals over the final eight minutes.

Inside the Box Score

This is the second 10-win season during seventh-year head coach Jason Childs ‘ tenure. In 2019, the Seahawks finished with a 10-8 record.

tenure. In 2019, the Seahawks finished with a 10-8 record. It was a narrow shot margin with St. Mary’s leading 40-35 while the Seahawks edged Mary Washington, 34-27, in ground balls.

The visitors won 19-of-27 face-offs as senior midfielder Sam Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) went 13-of-19 at face-off X with a game-best seven ground balls. Jaudon also scored his first career goal for a 9-7 lead with 5:42 to go in the third.

(Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) went 13-of-19 at face-off X with a game-best seven ground balls. also scored his first career goal for a 9-7 lead with 5:42 to go in the third. Both sides were 1-for-3 on extra-man opportunities.

Player Highlights

Hubbard paced the Seahawks with season-bests of five points and three goals while adding two assists.

paced the Seahawks with season-bests of five points and three goals while adding two assists. Doyle contributed three goals and one helper while senior Noah Kellner (Lutherville, Md./Curley) put up career-bests of two goals, two assists, and four points.

contributed three goals and one helper while senior (Lutherville, Md./Curley) put up career-bests of two goals, two assists, and four points. Senior captain Kyrle Preis (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School) notched 12 stops plus two ground balls in the win.

(Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School) notched 12 stops plus two ground balls in the win. Kristophe Newman led the Eagles with three goals and an assist while Riley Green made 10 saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 19 at Penn College (7-6, 2-1 UEC) – Williamsport, Pa. – 4:00 p.m.

