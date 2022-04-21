Jamie is a 4 to 5-year-old, 30-pound, tri-color beagle ISO a foster or forever home. Brand new to rescue, we already know this sweet boy enjoys the company of both people and other dogs. He would love to have a canine companion and a fenced yard for sniffing, exploring, and playing.

Credit: Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland

Please click this link, and visit Jamie to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Jamie has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Jamie.

