Lexington Park, MD- Elms Environmental Education Center of the St. Mary’s County Public Schools posted on Twitter this afternoon that a dolphin had washed up dead on the beach today.

Dolphin washed up @ELMS_SMCPS today. If you ever see one injured or dead, contact DNR Maryland Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Response Program

1-800-628-9944 pic.twitter.com/F5NLLykPll — Elms EE Center (@ELMS_SMCPS) April 21, 2022

There was no other information available as to the cause of death of the dolphin. If you ever see one injured or dead, contact DNR Maryland Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Response Program at 1-800-628-9944.

The Elms is a 400+ acre outdoor classroom hosting multiple ecologically diverse field study sites on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay. The property features 2 miles of sandy shoreline, brackish and freshwater wetlands, and lowland and upland forests, and is interspersed with 3 miles of low-impact trails.

The property is part of a 1,020-acre tract located in southern St. Mary’s County owned by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and is overseen by its Power Plant Research Program.

This is a developing story…

