LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Emergency Services encourages St. Mary’s County residents to join experts from the Maryland Insurance Administration, the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, the Maryland Department of Transportation, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to learn about the increased risk of flooding and what you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your property.

Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Maryland Insurance Administration (MIA) will present “Lunch with MIA” at noon. This interactive virtual presentation will provide information about flooding in Maryland and offer proactive tips for protecting homes and property.

Register for the online event at “Lunch with an MIA Expert“.

Then join the ZoomGov meeting at: Zoom Government Meeting

Meeting ID: 161 177 2344

One tap mobile

1-646-828-7666

For more information, please contact the Department of Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 2110.

