LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) Department of Food and Nutrition Services announces changes in take-home meal distribution. The Food and Nutrition Services Department is experiencing significant issues with food supply related to our take-home meal service that requires us to modify our food service plan for take-home meals as we near the end of the school year.

Due to supply chain limitations and delivery logistics, our ability to distribute daily take-home meals will end before the end of the school year for students. We anticipate having product availability at least through the end of May 2022, and likely into some portion of June 2022. However, we are unable to receive delivery of the foods used for those meals for the last days of the school year.

In-school meals for both breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided with no disruptions, although menu modifications may be required based on product availability.

In addition, the take-home meal program will not continue next school year. As of the writing of this press release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers that permitted distribution of free meals in school and via take-home meals have not been extended into School Year 2022-23.

More information can also be found on the SMCPS home page and on Twitter @SMCPS_Food. If you have any questions regarding the schedule change, please email Food and Nutrition Services at www.foodservice@smcps.org or email at foodservice@smcps.org.

