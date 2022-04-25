Budds Creek MD, (4/22/2022)- Linden Virginia’s Kyle Hardy made Potomac history on opening night as he drove to victory in the RUSH Crate and Limited Late model features at Potomac Speedway. Last Friday night history would repeat itself as Hardy produced a perfect evening as he would take both the RUSH Crate and Limited Late Model main events for the second time this season.

Hardy’s Night would start strong as he blasted from his second starting spot into the lead on the first lap of the 20-lap Crate Late Model main and would runoff uncontested aboard his family-owned Rocket no.99 to take the win over Ben Scott. “We had actually planned on going up to Dog Hollow (PA) speedway tonight but their show got canceled so we decided to come back down here tonight and the decision paid off,” Hardy stated in Victory Lane. “We’ve got a good car right now and a big thanks to my mom and dad and everybody on this team, I wouldn’t be here without them.” Defending track champion Jeremy Pilkerton took third with Ed Pope Jr. and Megan Mann rounding out the top five.

In the 20-lap Limited Late Model feature defending track champion Brandon Long took The lead at the drop of the green flag with third starting Kyle Hardy in tow. Long‘s lead would be short-lived as Hardy drove by to become the new leader on the fourth lap and would then steer his Mike Hurley-owned Rocket no.99 to his second win of the evening in a race that went caution-free. “I think we’re finally starting to get this car figured out.” Said Hardy. “We’re going good with our Crate car, Sommey Lacey has given me a great opportunity driving his supercar and Mike Hurley has given us top-notch equipment and we’re looking forward to another great season.” Long, David Williams, Sam Archer, and Jeff King would complete the top five.

In support class action, Scotty Nelson scored his first win of the season and 8th of his career in The caution-free 15 Lap Street Stock feature, Austin Lathroum ended Mason Hanson’s three-race win streak with his first checkered flag of the season in the 15 lap hobby stock event, Kristy Whitehouse proved her opening day win was no fluke as she drove to her second consecutive 15 lap U Car triumph with equally impressive Jayden Hatcher also storming to his second straight feature win in the nightcap 15 lap Strictly Stock contest.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, Brandon Long, David Williams, Sam Archer, Jeff King, Chuck Cox, James Snead, Corey Higgs

Limited Late Models-Kyle Hardy Credit: Potomac Speedway

RUSH Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, Ben Scott, Jeremy Pilkerton, Ed Pope Jr, Megan Mann, Chuck Bowie, Brent Bordeaux, Mike Raleigh, Joey Love, Travis Justice, Scooter Tippett, Matt Ashworth

RUSH Late Models-Kyle Hardy Credit: Potomac Speedway

Street Stock feature finish

Scotty Nelson, PJ Hatcher, Stevie Gingery, Walt Homberg, Ben Pirner, John Cobb, James Rainey, Gerald Shannon

DNS-Bailey Tolson

Street stocks-Scotty Nelson Credit: Potomac Speedway

Hobby Stock feature finish

Austin Lathroum, Greg Morgan, Justin Hatcher, Billy Crouse, Jonny Oliver, Hilton Pickeral, Watson Gordon, Blake Decker, Dominic King, Jason Penn, Eric Hanson, John Bordeaux, Robbie Kramer, Mikey Latham, Deuce Wright, Stephen Suite, Owen Lacey, Mason Hanson, Dave Adams, JT Bowie

DNS-Raymond Reed

Hobby Stocks-Austin Lathroum Credit: Potomac Speedway

U Car feature finish

Kristy Whitehouse, Danny Cronin, Emily Quade, Faith Lacey, Mason Foster, Kelly Crouse, Trevor Hammett, Travis Dye, Joseph Beard, Kaitlyn Inscoe, Earl Whitehouse II, Austin Crouse, Shelby Beale, Leah Bradshaw, Kevin Oates, Mackenzie Smith, Richard Inscoe, Joey Suite

DNS-Justin Boarman

U Cars-Kristy Whitehouse Credit: Potomac Speedway

Strictly Stock feature finish

Jayden Hatcher, Greg Mattingly, Johnny Hardesty, Eric Huntington, Richie Gibson, Brian Copsey, Larry Fuchs, James Stone Jr, JJ Silvious, John Hardesty, Daniel Knodle, Eric Ridge, Bob Todd, Ashley Stansell, Sarah Culver, Nabil Guffey Brittany Sirakowski

DNS- Brian Johnson

Strictly Stocks-Jayden Hatcher Credit: Potomac Speedway

