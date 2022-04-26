After receiving bids from three Maryland-based firms to develop a comprehensive Compound Flood Action Plan, the Town of North Beach has selected BayLand Consultants and Designers, Inc., of Hanover, MD. BayLand Consultants and Designers was the lowest qualified bidder.

In recognition of the increased frequency of storm and coastal flooding, the Town established a Stormwater & Flood Mitigation Advisory Committee (SFMAC) in 2019. This committee is comprised of Town staff and residents who work together to address flooding issues and develop mitigation recommendations. (Agendas and minutes for Committee meetings can be found here.)

The Town and its SFMAC have been working on a comprehensive flood action plan:

Phase 1— a framework outlining the elements of the plan—was completed (with a $35,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to the University of Maryland’s Environmental Finance Committee) and approved by the Town Council in April 2021. The entire Framework can be found on the North Beach SFMAC Web Page.

Phase 2 will proceed with a $75,000 grant from the Maryland DNR to develop a flood action plan to address the Town's flooding problems and recommend specific action items. The Town issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for developing this plan on February 3. Once the plan is complete, the Town will likely seek funding (federal, state, county, local, blended) to move forward with implementing the recommendations.

The Town’s Department of Community Conservation has consistently provided “green” sustainability programs for residents. The projects include the restoration of living shorelines and nature-based solutions which can mitigate flood damage. The Town is also investigating whether there are any funding opportunities within the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

For more information on the Compound Flood Action Plan, visit the Stormwater and Flood Mitigation Advisory Committee page on the town website.

