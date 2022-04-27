LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks congratulates the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy for a successful meet performance by the USAG team. The team competed on April 23 & 24, 2022, represented by six athletes from their Level 4 team at the Level 4 State Championship hosted by and held at Thrive Gymnastics in Annapolis.

St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed this past weekend at the Level 4 State Championship. St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy gymnasts will continue to compete in their respective team state competitions throughout April and May, continuing with the Maryland Level 3 State Championships held April 29 through May 2, hosted by ACPR Gymnastics and held at Churchville Recreation Center in Churchville.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Gymnastics, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/gymnastics or call us at 301-862-1462. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.