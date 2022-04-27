(The Center Square) – With the grand prize drawing nearing for the Vax Cash 2.0 promotion, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging residents to become vaccinated.

The governor announced the $1 million grand prize drawing will be held on Tuesday. Hogan said residents have until Monday to become vaccinated to qualify for the drawing.

“Getting fully protected with a booster shot continues to be the single most important thing you can do to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and its variants,” Hogan said in the release. “If you haven’t gotten around to it yet, getting boosted this week gives you a chance to enter our grand prize drawing.”

The program, which was launched in February, is part of the state’s booster action plan, according to the release. The Vax Cash 2.0 initiative, upon completion, will have awarded $2 million in cash prizes to 12 residents. Following an initial drawing of $500,000, weekly $50,000 drawings have been held leading up to the grand prize drawing.

As of Tuesday, according to the release, 11.7 million vaccinations have been administered, with an additional 2.3 million booster shots. Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available at hundreds of locations across the state.

To find a vaccination provider, go to covidvax.maryland.gov.

In order to be eligible for the Vax Cash 2.0 promotion, you must be a Maryland resident over the age of 18 and have received the first dose or a booster dose at a non-federal facility. Residents vaccinated through Veterans Affairs are eligible.