LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the 2021-2022 operating calendar adjustments made by the Board of Education at its meeting on April 27, 2022, as follows:

The final day for Students will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, as only two of the three inclement weather days were used.

The final day for Teachers and 10-Month Staff will be Friday, June 17, 2022, using only two of the three inclement weather days.

Monday, June 20, 2022, all Schools and Offices will be closed for Juneteenth Day, and administrative leave will be granted to all staff.

The calendar for the Chesapeake Public Charter School will be adjusted as follows:

The final day for Students will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022, as only two of the three inclement weather days were used.

The final day for Teachers and 10-Month Staff will be Friday, June 10, 2022, using only two of the three inclement weather days.

Monday, June 20, 2022, all Schools and Offices will be closed for Juneteenth Day, and administrative leave will be granted to all staff.