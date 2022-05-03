Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary James F. Ports will join MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer and BWI Marshall Airport Executive Director Ricky Smith to announce the latest REAL ID compliance numbers for Maryland and new services available to residents, and to begin the one-year countdown to the federal REAL ID deadline.

As of May 3, 2023, all Marylanders 18 years of age and older must have documents on file and a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to board an airplane or enter a federal facility.

REAL ID was passed by Congress after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the original deadline of October 1, 2020, was extended, allowing states more time to assist residents to come into compliance. Since then, many updates have gone into effect and the MDOT MVA has implemented new services to help Marylanders obtain their REAL ID.

In August 2019, MDOT MVA became the first state in the nation to get recertified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, giving its stamp of approval for Maryland’s compliance with federal REAL ID requirements.