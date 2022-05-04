LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is pleased to announce registration for Kindergarten for the 2022–2023 school year. All schools will hold open registration beginning Monday, May 9, which will continue throughout the summer.

Parents of children who will be five years old by September 1, 2022, should register at the school assigned to their physical address during the open enrollment period.

Parent(s)/Legal Guardian(s) may go to the school assigned to their legal address to complete the registration paperwork. Children are not required to be present for registration. Required documentation includes evidence of birth, proof of residency, a copy of the child’s immunization record, and any court papers regarding custody of the minor child. Parent(s)/Legal Guardian(s) must also bring photo identification when registering their child.

Each elementary school will conduct open enrollment for the children residing in their zone. Information regarding which school serves your residential area is provided by the Department of Capital Planning at SMCPS – Find a School by your address or 301-475-4256, option 6. You do not need to make an appointment to register a child.

Documentation that indicates the current physical address of the child will be accepted as proof of residence. Proof of residence will include, but is not limited to, one of the following:

Mortgage/deed/rental agreement with 911 address assignment; Current utility bill with parent/legal guardian name, 911 address of residence, and service address (post office box is not acceptable, wireless phone bills are not acceptable); and, Patuxent River Naval Base housing form NOW-NATC-1110-1/15, Assignment to Public Quarters, which identifies bona fide residence in St. Mary’s County.

Parent(s)/Legal Guardian(s) not intending to register an appropriately aged child for kindergarten must obtain a waiver from the St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Student Services. It is unnecessary for children enrolled in Head Start or Pre-Kindergarten in public schools to register again.

Additional Kindergarten information can be found at SMCPS – Kindergarten Registration .

Additional Early Entrance to Kindergarten Information can be found at SMCPS Early Entrance to Kindergarten .

Questions about Kindergarten Registration may be directed to Kate Weaver, Supervisor of Student Services at 301-475-5511, ext.32150.

Questions about Early Entrance to Kindergarten may be directed to Jamie Pepper, Supervisor of Instruction/Elementary Programs, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32123