LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference office released the 2022 All-United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Teams Thursday morning and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team landed 10 on the all-conference teams plus claimed two of the four major awards.

Senior Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) was voted the United East Offensive Player of the Year. This is just the second Player of the Year award collected by St. Mary’s College in men’s lacrosse as Greg Matthews ’94 nabbed Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Player of the Year honors in 1993.

Jude Brown Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

“For Jude to be recognized as the best offensive player in the conference is an amazing accomplishment. He has meant so much to our success over the last four years, and for others to recognize that is very special,” seventh-year head coach Jason Childs said.

Jason Childs Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

First-year Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) picked up the United East Rookie of the Year award. Doyle becomes the seventh Seahawk to earn the Rookie of the Year award, joining Jim Haske ’00 (1997), Andrew Toussaint ’02 (1999), Dave Mueller ’06 (2003), Rich Barr ’07 (2004), Ryan Alexander ’10 (2007), and Dennis Rosson ’11 (2008), who all notched the honor back in the CAC.

Aiden Doyle Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

“Aiden earned an opportunity in his young career to play a significant role on the field for us, and he took full advantage. He has been an integral part to our production, and I am excited to see where this season propels his career,” Childs said.

Brown and Doyle, along with seniors Abe Hubbard (Owings, Md./Northern), Mason Hoffman (Reisterstown, Md./Loyola Blakefield), Samuel Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville), and Brock Daniel (Owings, Md./Northern) and sophomore Ethan Little (Bel Air, Md./C. Milton Wright) were named to the All-United East First Team. Abe Hubbard Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Brock Daniel Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Ethan Little Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Mason Hoffman Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Samuel Jaudon Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Additionally, seniors Noah Kellner (Lutherville, Md./Curley) and Kyrle Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) and sophomore Brendan Connelly (Lutherville, Md./Calvert Hall) garnered Second Team honors. Noah Kellner Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Kyrle Preis Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Brendan Connelly Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Brown is the only repeat honoree as he picked up All-Coast-To-Coast Second Team honors in 2021. Ten all-conference selections set a program record, surpassing the earlier mark of nine in 2003. In addition, seven First Team picks are the most-ever since six in 1993.

“I am very proud of the work that these young men have put into this year. This is a tremendous honor they should be excited about,” Childs expressed. “To be a member of the all-conference team in our first year as a member is historical.”

A two-time selection to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division III Team of the Week, Brown became the program’s all-time assist leader (134) on April 28, surpassing the previous mark of 127 set by Mueller. He also set the single-season record for points (101) on April 30, breaking the old record of 95 also established by Mueller in 2006.

Brown currently leads the United East with 51 goals and 101 points while ranking second with 50 assists. A four-time United East Offensive Player of the Week, he was named an Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America Honorable Mention. The 5-9 attackman currently ranks fifth in Division III with 5.94 points per game, 10th with 2.94 assists per game, and 37th with 3.00 goals per game. Brown has also added 41 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers. Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Doyle, who was named the United East Offensive Player of the Week on March 21, ranks second in the league with 44 goals and fourth with 63 points while owning a team second-best 19 assists. The 6-5 attackman leads the Seahawks with six man-up goals while contributing 23 ground balls.

Hubbard, a team captain this season, notched his 100th career point on April 28 with a three-goal performance against No. 8 Dickinson College. The 6-2 midfielder is third on the team with 14 assists while being fourth with 32 points and 18 goals. He is tied for second on the squad with Brown with five man-up goals. Hubbard has also chipped in 11 ground balls.

A team captain this season, Hoffman has been a staple of the Seahawk defense, ranking third for the Seahawks with 16 caused turnovers (tied for seventh in the United East) and scooping up 15 ground balls. The 5-10 defenseman has started and played in 16 games this season.

Little has made his mark on both ends of the field for St. Mary’s. The 5-11 long-stick midfielder ranks sixth in the conference with a team second-best 56 ground balls while coming in with a team second-best 18 caused turnovers. He was named to the USILA Division III Team of the Week and selected as the United East Defensive Player of the Week on March 7. Additionally, Little has chipped in eight goals and four assists.

Jaudon has been a dominant presence at face-off X. The 5-10 face-off specialist ranks second in the United East with a team-best 84 ground balls while being tied for second with a team-best 132 face-off wins. This season, he has won just over 61-percent of the face-offs he has taken. Jaudon tallied his first career points this year with a goal and two helpers.

Daniel, a 6-1 short-stick defensive midfielder, has been a menace for the opposition. He is tied for fourth on the team with 41 ground balls while chipping in eight caused turnovers. Daniel has contributed to the offense with a goal and three assists.

Kellner is enjoying a career-best campaign after returning from an ACL injury. The 6-4 midfielder is fifth for the Seahawks with 17 goals while adding 11 ground balls and nine assists.

Another strong presence on the Seahawk defense, Connelly ranks fifth on the team with 11 caused turnovers. The 5-10 defenseman has also picked up 35 ground balls. He scored his first career goal in St. Mary’s 18-5 win over Penn College in the semifinals of the 2022 United East Conference Championship Tournament on May 4.

A team captain this season, Preis was named the United East Defensive Player of the Week on February 21. The 5-10 goalie ranks fourth in the conference with 142 saves and fifth with a 10.86 goals against average. He also notched 22 ground balls.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s (13-4) claimed the No. 2 seed with a 5-1 conference record. The Seahawks will battle for the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament title on Saturday, May 7, at No. 1 seed SUNY Morrisville. During the regular season, Morrisville edged St. Mary’s, 14-13, in Morrisville, N.Y. on April 2.

Tickets for Saturday’s championship game will be $4 for adults and $2 for senior citizens, non-Morrisville students, and children 12-17. Children under 12 will be free.