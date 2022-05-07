May 6, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The Town of Chesapeake Beach congratulates Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (WRTP) Operator Trainee Randy Wilkerson on being awarded a scholarship from the Chesapeake AWWA ( American Water Works Association), WWOA ( Water Wastewater Operators Association), and CWEA ( Chesapeake Water Environment Association)

Randy Wilkerson at the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant Credit: Town of Chesapeake Beach

. As part of this scholarship, Randy will participate in training to gain the insights and knowledge that enable water and wastewater systems personnel to operate their facilities more effectively, safely, and economically. In June, as part of the scholarship, Randy will attend a one-week training course at the Washington College in Chestertown, MD.

At the course’s closing, Randy will be prepared to take the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) Wastewater 5 A Exam to obtain his MDE Operator Class 5 A Certification.