Whenever a product garners substantial popularity with a wave of favorable reviews, the wheels always start turning. Any product garnering a significant buzz is always worthy of a fair review in the constant push to keep our readers in the know. SkinnyFit have made Skinny Greens as a smart way to lose weight. But does Skinny Greens help you lose weight?

First we’d like to point you in the direction of our weight loss pills that actually work .

Recently Skinny Greens began surging in popularity and is currently becoming one of the most talked-about superfood supplements online throughout the fitness community. If you’ve been thinking about trying Skinny Greens but haven’t pulled the trigger yet, you might want to read this review first.

You should be aware of a few important things about this supplement, all of which are highlighted in this article. In the sections ahead, we’ll break down the ingredients, the price, overall quality and taste, and a couple of other products you might want to consider as alternatives and why.

Are the customer comments and reviews flooding Amazon, claiming the positive benefits of this product, accurate? Does Skinny Greens do what manufacturers promise? You’ll get the answers to all of these questions and more in our comprehensive review.

Skinny Greens Review: Our First Reaction to Skinny Greens

Of course, one of the most telling elements of any nutritional supplement is the ingredients. You can often find out all you need to know about a dietary product by giving the ingredients a quick once-over. What does the label tell us?

Judging from the amounts of vitamins, minerals, and superfoods contained in Skinny Greens, it seems to be an average greens supplement – at best. Quite honestly, “average” may even be a generous title in this case.

When it comes to any greens supplement, the most essential part of the blend is the number of superfoods per serving. Every serving of Skinny Greens contains about 7,000 milligrams of superfoods, which is an unimpressive number.

For the uninitiated, quality greens powders, check-in at about 10,000 milligrams worth of superfoods per serving. However, top-shelf greens products can top out at nearly 15,000 milligrams per serving, making them over twice as effective as the below-average Skinny Greens.

The Price of Skinny Greens?

The first thing someone wonders when they hear about a supplement containing lower-than-normal levels of ingredients is, “ok, well, how much does it cost?” In many cases, a suboptimal product could potentially have a much lower price, which could possibly be a redeemable characteristic.

No such luck here. In fact, Skinny Greens is incredibly overpriced when you factor in the lack of vital ingredients. This powder is priced like a top-shelf greens product – but in reality, it’s nothing more than a subprime option masquerading as a high-end supplement.

Skinny Greens comes as such a disappointment because many of the claims made by manufacturers just don’t deliver – primarily thanks to a watered-down formula lacking the strength to back those claims up.

What Is Skinny Greens Used For?

Sadly Skinny Greens aren’t a weight loss product like slimming gummies or these OTC weight loss pills .

What is Skinny Greens supposed to do for you? This formula was crafted to be a source of superfoods, fruits, and vegetables. The average person fails to capture enough of these nutritional elements in their regular diet.

However, when the focus is placed on making these ingredients a part of your daily regimen, the result is a boost in digestion, immune health, and plenty more. In theory, Skinny Greens is supposed to deliver all of these benefits and more.

The problem is these benefits aren’t produced because the ingredients aren’t present in high enough amounts to make a significant difference – at least not the difference users are expecting it to make.

Another problem with Skinny Greens is the clever working of the word “Skinny” into the product’s name. Unsuspecting users are lured into purchasing this product with the expectation of receiving help with weight loss.

Honestly, there’s not much in the formula that makes us believe this product would make anyone “skinny.” Let’s take a look at the blend.

Skinny Greens Ingredients

These are the primary ingredients contained in the Skinny Greens formula:

Spinach

Wheatgrass

Lemon juice

Chlorella

Spirulina

Probiotics

Digestive enzymes

Green tea leaf

Glucomannan

Apple cider vinegar

Wholesome Superfood Blend

The most significant set of ingredients contained in Skinny Greens is the Wholesome Superfood Blend at the bottom of the list. This blend is responsible for 3,405 milligrams of the nutritional makeup in each serving.

Admittedly, the blend doesn’t contain bad ingredients. The problem is the dosing amounts of the entire formula just aren’t substantial enough to garner significant benefits. It seems that the makers of Skinny Greens had the right idea about what to put in the formula – they just missed the mark when it came to the amounts.

Probiotic Blend

2,530 milligrams of the blend in Skinny Greens contains a probiotic combination of acacia fiber, bromelain, amylase, lactase, cellulase, and a few more additions. Every single one of the offerings in this blend falls under the category of digestive enzymes or probiotics.

Both of these elements are incredibly crucial to the digestive system. They regulate the way we digest, ensuring that everything is adequately broken down, absorbed, and maximized for superfood consumption. These ingredients promote a healthy GI tract, which is always a welcome addition to any green superfood.

Mood-Boosting Adaptogen Blend

Another blend known as the adaptogen is mixed into the formula to be a mood-booster. However, the 670 milligrams per serving isn’t going to do the trick. The levels of ingredients in this blend aren’t even worth the space they’ve taken up in the bottle.

Although the items that make this blend up ARE beneficial, they can’t be considered much more than fillers at these levels. The ashwagandha, turmeric, Rhodiola, and ginseng could garner some significant results in larger amounts.

Higher doses of the aforementioned ingredients help improve adverse conditions like brain fog and memory loss. When contained in effective nootropics, just the turmeric content alone would be upwards of 700 milligrams.

The Waist Slimming Blend

This could be the blend that does the most disservice to anyone that purchases Skinny Greens with intentions of slimming down. Manufacturers refer to this set of ingredients as the “waist slimming blend.”

When it comes to effectiveness or efficiency in promoting weight loss, this specific blend only contains 320 milligrams in each serving. It’s composed of green tea leaf, apple cider vinegar, and glucomannan, which are all admittedly pretty strong fat burners. However, with a combined dose of 320 milligrams – don’t set your hopes too high on any substantial fat-burning from this blend.

Skinny Greens Dosing Information

The instructions on the Skinny Greens packaging recommend a regimen of one dose per day. One dose is considered a single scoop, which is 8.2 grams. If you’re going to give Skinny Greens a shot, we’d recommend mixing it with juice – that taste isn’t the easiest to stomach.

Pros and Cons of Skinny Greens

There might be a few benefits to Skinny Greens, but we feel the negatives outweigh the positives.

Pros

You could potentially experience boosted energy levels

Possible immune system and digestive tract boosts (Both of these are dependent on the intake of large amounts)

Cons

Doesn’t have the best taste

It doesn’t deliver the benefits it seems to promise – the word “skinny” doesn’t belong anywhere in the namesake of this product

Ingredients are too low to provide other potential benefits as well unless taken in stronger than recommended doses

The Bottom Line on Skinny Greens

So, what do we think about Skinny Greens? This product overpromises and severely underdelivers. To be fair, it seems the manufacturers did have the right idea with the ingredients. In high enough amounts, the ingredients in Skinny Greens have the potential to provide the advantages promised. However, the dosing amounts fall short of the mark.

While the low amounts of certain ingredients in Skinny Greens could provide a slight immune and digestive system boost, the weight loss element is null and void. If you’re looking for alternatives to help you cut, consider the following options.

SkinnyFit Before and After

Some before and afters exist apparently. But it’s hard to be sure if these pictures are real people working out 3 times a week and over a few months, or more likely that Skinny Greens before and after are pictures of athletes who have trained over a year.

Skinny Greens vs Super Youth – Which is Better for Weight Loss?

Skinny Greens and Super Youth are two totally different supplements.

As Skinny Greens is formulated to help boost the body’s immune system as well as energy levels and the weight of your body, Super Youth is focused on improving the body’s natural collagen supply to help maintain healthy skin hair, nails and nails.

Although Skinny Greens is far from the most effective fat loss product, it is more efficient in comparison to Super Youth in that particular section.

Skinny Greens vs Athletic Greens

Athletic Greens is a superior option over Skinny Greens in our eyes. It has a fuller nutrition profile and detailed information regarding the dosages of each ingredient while Skinny Greens hides all of its ingredients in a specialized blend.

Skinny Greens Alternatives for Weight Loss

Consider the following alternatives to Skinny Greens if you’re looking for a significant immune system boost or weight loss solutions.

Order ShredCBD Here

Shred CBD increases calorie burn by activating the body’s mitochondria. Additionally, it reduces the feelings of hunger, making cutting and dieting much easier by easing the discomfort of hunger pains.

This plant extract also prevents the body from storing additional fat in unwanted areas. As a bonus, Shred CBD reduces inflammation to promote pain relief and leads to more restful sleep, leaving you well-rested and more prepared for your workout routine.

All of these benefits are provided with no stimulant ingredients using all-natural fat-burners at optimal doses. Like Skinny Greens, Shred CBD contains green tea at much higher and more effective doses. With Shred CBD, you get to reap all the benefits of CBD without the psychoactive side effects.

For a better weight loss alternative with all-natural ingredients at the correct doses, Shred CBD is a much better option.