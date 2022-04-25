Weight loss pills can be the number one weapon in a snake oil salesman’s arsenal. Supplements considered groundbreaking and cutting-edge come and go daily.

Dieting fads and designer weight-loss trends run their course as fast as they hit the scene. However, the desire to lose weight and look your best doesn’t go out of style.

For decades, and even centuries, people have fought to slim down excess body fat, cut the size of their waistlines, and satisfy themselves with the number on the scale. This is what drives the constant creation and competition of new supplements – some work great, while some don’t work at all.

Hit and miss products will come and go. However, there’s no replacement for good old traditional research, clinical facts, and tried and true scientific research combined with personally testing products.

We’ve spent countless hours and days researching and testing dozens of over-the-counter weight loss supplements. In this article, we’ll provide you with the results of our testing on what we consider to be the best weight loss products on the market.

Are you looking for a quality product that delivers the promises you read on the manufacturer’s website? Have you tried other supplements only to be let down by subpar products that hardly do anything at all? If you want to shed pounds and manifest that lean, picturesque physique you’ve always wanted with proven results within 30 days, we suggest you continue reading until the end.

Why Choose These Weight Loss Pills Over Prescription Weight Loss Pills?

Our top three products on the list you’re about to read are:

What makes these weight loss supplements more suitable than prescription weight loss drugs?

Several natural ingredients exist in weight loss supplements like the ones below. Things like:

Caffeine

Green Tea Extract

L-Carnitine

Turmeric

L-Theanine

These types of products are proven to be effective in weight loss supplements. This is exactly what makes these products stand out from the competition.

Many weight loss supplements that promise results aren’t backed by clinical research and haven’t been adequately studied. This doesn’t just increase the odds that they may not be effective; your health could also be at stake.

Even “natural” weight loss supplements could negatively affect your body. Just because a product is natural doesn’t mean it’s safe. Therefore, it’s essential to do your homework and only use products with rigorous testing like the ones we’re about to show you.

Furthermore, a prescription weight loss medication can be even more dangerous. In the past, ingredients like fenfluramine, sibutramine, and ephedra – all contained in prescription pills and other variations – caused death and other permanent physical challenges. Products like It Works Slimming Gummies also lead to wasted time and money.

More recently, Phentermine has been a hot product on the list of the health-conscious, weight loss chasing, and body-building demographic. There’s a significant amount of controversy surrounding this product as well.

Natural Alternatives to Phentermine

About 70 years ago, scientists created Phentermine to help solve weight loss problems for people who wanted to drop a sizeable amount of poundage. We’ll admit – that this drug does induce rapid weight loss, but like the ingredients mentioned directly above, it comes with a price.

Harmful side effects accompany regular dosing of Phentermine, and it’s been tied to numerous horror stories from users. For these reasons, many people seek safer weight loss supplements to help them achieve the results they want.

Multiple manufacturers are working to fill this void by producing natural alternatives to replace the dangerous use of Phentermine. Weight loss supplements like the one we’ll be reviewing below are much safer, healthier, and equally effective options.

Instead of taking your chances with risk, hard-to-come-by products like Phentermine and other prescriptions, we suggest using all-natural, legal supplements as a replacement. By choosing weight loss supplements like these, you’ll be able to achieve your fitness goals while avoiding the side effects of prescription pills.

Side Effects of Weight Loss Pills

When you’re considering suitable options to help you lose weight, two primary categories exist: all-natural and synthetic. Not only are all-natural weight loss supplements less expensive, but they’re much safer than their synthetic counterparts in helping you lose weight.

Upon comparing the benefits, weigh the advantages and disadvantages and decide which is more suitable and has fewer negative impacts in the long-term. Regardless of the product you choose, first and foremost, it should be safe for helping you lose weight. Consider the following adverse side effects of weight loss pills:

Heart Attack and Stroke

Synthetic weight loss pills drastically increase the chances of experiencing a heart attack or stroke. The primary ingredient in most weight loss prescriptions is some stimulant that exists as a controlled substance. Because of poor regulation, many of these ingredients that might have been banned in the past make their way back onto the market promoted to help you lose weight.

Tolerance

Many people develop a tolerance and become addicted to these pills. Ingredients like amphetamines and other dangerous additives have the potential to be habit-forming, eventually giving you more significant problems than your attempt to lose weight.

Hard Crashes

Most weight loss supplements encourage healthy dieting and exercise. Most prescription weight loss pills promise a drastic amount of weight loss with no further action required. The problem with this is after taking them for an extended period; you experience a hard burn and crash in the end.

Additionally, without being encouraged to change their lifestyle habits, most people quickly pack the pounds back on shortly after they lose weight.

Now that you understand these critical elements let’s get into the products we recommend to help you lose weight and achieve the results you desire.

Best OTC Weight Loss Pills 2022 Shred CBD

ShredCBD is a supplement that burns fat using CBD isolate and other effective ingredients. When users make ShredCBD a part of their regimen, it becomes easier to eliminate unwanted fat, lose weight, and bring forth hardened, more lean muscle.

The manufacturers of ShredCBD claim that their product reduces stress, stops weight gain, and increases the number of calories your body burns. This is accomplished using cannabidiol (CBD) and other potent additives.

Prescription weight loss pills that claim to help you lose weight and provide the same benefits as ShredCBD are loaded with stimulants. However, ShredCBD works in a much different way. Instead of pumping harmful stimuli into your body, it gives you 1,200mg of 99% pure CBD isolates.

Every bottle also contains green tea and Garcinia Cambogia, which complement the weight loss properties of CBD very well. For the uninitiated, this may all sound foreign. Let’s take a look at why ShredCBD is one of the top products on the market for weight loss.

Why ShredCBD Actually Works

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found within the cannabis plant. However, CBD is much different than THC, which causes the psychoactive properties many people have come to relate to the cannabis plant.

CBD doesn’t make you stoned or high – instead, it provides the mind and body with dozens of fantastic benefits. It directly affects your body’s endocannabinoid system and triggers higher mental and physical wellness levels, making burning fat much easier.

You’re probably used to seeing CBD supplements used for pain, anxiety, stress, and other ailments. ShredCBD is one of the first CBD products promoted for weight loss.

The makers, PFX Labs, claim that the formula in ShredCBD delivers the most significant benefits using green tea, CBD, Garcinia Cambogia, and a handful of other active ingredients. The magic is found in the amounts of these ingredients used in ShredCBD.

In each serving of ShredCBD, you’ll find 40mg of CBD and 2,000 mg of green tea extract, which is one of the most proven ingredients in any natural weight loss supplement you can find. Additionally, the Garcinia Cambogia helps reduce fat and makes you feel fuller, allowing you to control your appetite.

This is why ShredCBD is more effective than any prescription weight loss drug:

It targets the body’s fat stores. In studies, CBD is proven to stimulate the breakdown and oxidation of additional pockets of fat inside the body. These are the ones that most exercise and diets can’t handle.

You’ll burn more calories. CBD increases the body’s total energy expended by activating essential mitochondria. It’s also a natural fat burner, making it a non-synthetic, effective weight loss supplement.

It stops fat gain. CBD prevents your body from storing additional fat, which helps with any visible weight gain moving forward.

You’ll stop snacking so much. CBD combined with Garcinia Cambogia impacts the endocannabinoid system, which drastically affects hunger. By eliminating snacking between meals, you drastically cut your caloric intake.

You’ll feel less stressed and much healthier. We all know that unwanted stress leads to weight gain. When you’re overly stressed, your body increases cortisol levels and builds more tension. The CBD in ShredCBD improves anxiety levels and promotes a more restful night’s sleep. This gives you more control over your energy levels and improves your overall performance when you work out.

Let’s look at what we really like about ShredCBD and maybe a couple of things we thought could be improved upon.

ShredCBD Pros

Great mixture in the formula. We love the percentages of the Green Tea Extract, CBD Isolate, and Garcinia Cambogia.

It’s an excellent product for burning fat and keeping your appetite in check.

·We love the bonuses it provides. It reduces anxiety and gives you more significant levels of focus.

It’s manufactured in the United States in a GMP Certified facility.

It’s 100% natural with no synthetic ingredients.

It contains zero stimulants.

ShredCBD Cons

It’s a little higher in price. However, you get what you pay for.

It’s incredibly popular, which leads to a limited supply.

ShredCBD Contact Information

You can find more information on ShredCBD at their official website, ShredCBD.com . Any questions or concerns can be relayed via e-mail at helo@shredcbd.com.

Their phone number (United Kingdom) is 08001930296, and they’re available between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM GMT.

Best Weight Loss Pills for Women – LeanBean

Body positivity is an essential element of a woman’s daily life. Unfortunately, losing weight can be more difficult for the female body than for males.

Their metabolism works differently than men’s, making the initial benefits of any weight loss plan challenging to manifest. LeanBean provides the kick-start women need to start their new fitness regimen.

LeanBean benefits users with completely natural ingredients instead of relying on chemical solutions. You’ll find zero additives in this formula, and the product is tested and certified by reputable scientists and other parties close to the fitness world.

There’s only a minimal amount of caffeine in LeanBean, and no other stimulants are used in the formula. This is where LeanBean sets itself apart from the competition.

Why LeanBean Actually Works

Manufacturers of LeanBean break the process of weight loss into three different categories in the human body.

The first is the change caused by the formula in LeanBean. It gives users more control over cravings that can lead to unhealthy eating and snacking. Most people’s bodies tell them they’re hungry when they’re not. This can lead to anxiety and frustration that triggers unhealthy eating. Taking control of your appetite is the first step toward weight loss and healthy living.

It increases the amount of energy that your body needs during a typical day. The metabolism naturally reacts to this energy and promotes higher levels of caloric burn.

It’s a natural appetite suppressant, leading to an overall healthier lifestyle. Ingredients like Acai berry promote fantastic appetite suppression levels, but in a healthy way. You’re not starving your body of much-needed vitamins and minerals, and lower amounts of more nutritious foods leave you feeling fuller. This allows you to eliminate unwanted weight.

Ingredients like turmeric, choline, chromium, Vitamins B6 and 12, and Green Coffee provide metabolism boosts, higher levels of energy and focus, and better digestive health.

LeanBean Pros

Supports a healthy exercise and diet plan

Ingredients help kickstart the metabolism, leading to quicker weight loss

Some of the ingredients are designed to provide energy

Capsule form makes it easier to swallow

It’s divided into four doses that cater to a woman’s biological makeup, making it an effective weight loss product all day.

LeanBean Cons

If you’re significantly overweight, you may want to consult your physician

It may not be suitable for women who are pregnant or may become pregnant

LeanBean Contact Information

You can find out more at LeanBean’s official website, LeanBeanOfficial.com . Their contact email address is info@leanbeanofficial.com.

Best Advanced Weight Loss Pills – Fighter’s Core

Fighter’s core is another offering from PFX Labs. This supplement contains eight ingredients with extensive clinical research to back the manufacturer’s claims.

The makers of Fighter’s Core claim it’s an advanced weight loss supplement that cuts fat and simultaneously builds and protects muscle tissue. This is an incredible supplement for anyone looking to lose weight and experience significant muscle gains.

Why Fighter’s Core Actually Works

With ingredients like green tea extract, cayenne pepper, and Theacrine, multiple areas of weight loss are impacted. This allows this supplement to target several areas at once, leading to the weight-cutting and muscle-building properties promised by PFX Labs.

This is what makes Fighter’s Core so effective:

The ingredients are premium quality

It’s designed for high-level athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Fat burners commonly neglect muscle health while promoting weight loss. This is why so many people sacrifice hard-earned gains when cutting weight.

It doesn’t just preserve muscle health – it promotes new muscle growth, leading to that ripped, chiseled look so many people fight for.

The ingredients in Fighter’s Core make it so effective – ingredients you should look for in any supplement you include in your regimen.

It also uses diet drops to support its weight loss pills. Making it the strongest OTC weight loss pills on this list.

Ingredients to Look for In Weight Loss Pills

You should be mindful of the presence of the following ingredients in any weight loss supplement. These provide the important benefits you’re looking for:

Green tea extract

Garcinia Cambogia

CBD

Cayenne pepper

L-theanine

Chromium

Turmeric

Choline

Vitamins B6 and B12

Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work 2022 Roundup

You don’t need chemical-laden, toxic prescription drugs to lose weight. You don’t even need a medicine cabinet full of all the newest talked-about weight-loss supplements.

All you need are products with the most effective ingredients at the correct dosage. The dosing amount is critical when it comes to effectiveness.

So many weight loss supplements talk the talk and contain important ingredients – but they don’t walk the walk. They skimp on the essential elements, leading to a disappointing product that doesn’t give you your money’s worth.

This is where products like ShredCBD help you achieve your weight loss goals. ShredCBD and products like LeanBean and Fighter’s Core contain the right amount of powerful ingredients you need to look and feel your best.

Frequently Asked Questions

Many of our readers have written us inquiring about the following:

Can you get Phentermine over the counter?

No, Phentermine currently isn’t available over the counter without a prescription. Besides being incredibly unsafe, it’s also not prescribed to anyone with a BMI under 30. It’s reserved for the morbidly obese whose weight is causing life-threatening challenges.

What’s the best Phentermine alternative?

Currently, the best Phentermine alternative on the market is ShredCBD. ShredCBD provides all of the weight loss benefits you want without the unwanted side effects or potential for addiction.

Are there any fat-burning pills that actually work?

Absolutely. All the products presented in the article above provide substantial fat-burning and weight loss properties. Additionally, they’re incredibly safe for human consumption.

What is the best OTC weight loss pill?

Based on our research and studies, ShredCBD is the most effective weight loss pill on the market. We believe that the quality for your money is higher than average with ShredCBD, and the effects are well above-average compared to other weight loss products.

Can I ask my doctor for a weight loss pill?

There’s nothing wrong with asking your doctor for a recommendation for any supplement or medication. However, keep in mind the negative consequences associated with any prescription weight loss pill.

Before asking your doctor for a weight loss pill, ask them about the proven effects of the ingredients listed in the supplements we’ve recommended. The chances of your doctor recommending a healthy alternative like ShredCBD are much higher than a recommendation of a dangerous weight loss prescription pills.

Will a doctor prescribe weight loss pills?

The answer to this question depends on several factors. First, any reputable physician will begin with a physical to make sure you’re healthy enough to maintain a regimen of weight loss pills. Remember, many of these pills are loaded with stimulants – anyone with a heart or blood pressure issue would hopefully never be approved. Additionally, if you’re looking for medications like Phentermine, these products are reserved for people with a BMI of 30 or higher. This is considered morbidly obese – it’s not a product any physician gives out on a regular basis. Will a doctor prescribe weight loss pills? Yes. Are you better off going the all-natural supplement route? Most likely, yes. Based on our studies, most weight loss pills aren’t worth the risk.

How do you qualify for weight loss pills?

Most physicians only write prescriptions for weight loss pills if you have a significant amount of weight to lose. Phentermine and other similar products require a BMI of 30 or more. As a general rule, most doctors won’t write a prescription for weight loss pills unless you need to lose 50 pounds or more.

Just because you qualify for weight loss pills doesn’t mean they’re the best option. It’s important to remember the negative consequences of long and short term weight loss pill prescriptions. Furthermore, the chances of becoming dependent on weight loss pills is high because of the stimulants contained in the formulas of these drugs.

What doctor do you see for weight loss pills?

Most people turn toward the help of a dietician, which is a doctor who specializes in weight loss. On some occasions a person’s primary care physician may provide weight loss pills, but this is extremely rare.

Will my doctor prescribe me Phentermine?

The chances of being prescribed Phentermine are extremely low. First, if you can even find a physician comfortable enough to provide it, you must have a BMI of 30 or higher. Again, this is on the off chance you even find a doctor that’s willing to prescribe it. Many physicians have completely ruled out prescribing this weight loss pill.

This is because of the negative effects of Phentermine. Although it does lead to rapid weight loss, the advantages aren’t worth the health risks that come with it. Besides the negative side effects, there’s also an extremely high risk of addiction associated with Phentermine.

How much does LeanBean cost?

For a one-month supply of LeanBean, which is one bottle of 180 capsules, the cost is $59.99. A two-month supply is $119.98.

Like this: Like Loading...