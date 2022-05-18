The following students were recognized as candidates for associate degrees, certificates or letters of recognition at the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) 63rd Spring Commencement ceremony held Friday, May 13, 2022, at the La Plata Campus.

Abington

  • Levi A. Hauer

Accokeek

  • Cameron Iosefa Malachi Burgess
  • Robert A. Lewis
  • Alexis K. Macia
  • Mahdin A. Rahman
  • Mantaj Singh

Annapolis

  • Hayley Nicole Khoury

Avenue

  • Ruthanne B. Smeltzer

Bel Alton

  • Amber Bethany Dutton

Benedict

  • Claire Yvonne Higgs

Brandywine

  • Nicholas Dean Gallegos
  • Crystal Dawn Pirner
  • Savannah Ashlyn Simmons

Bryans Road

  • Clarence B. De Leon
  • Alaina Angelia Espinal
  • Jolita Lakeesha Graves
  • Thomas H. Kemmerer
  • Dorothea N. Milstead
  • Matthew Milstead
  • Jasmine Alaysia Stuart

Bryantown

  • Gabriella M. Cross
  • Christopher M. Streett

Bushwood

  • Joshua Quinlan Jackson
  • Hannah Elizabeth Walker

California

  • MacKenzie Kathleen Barefoot
  • Duncan S. Biggerstaff
  • Ki’jaun Tyree Dorsey
  • Jonathan S. Dudley
  • Whitney Lauren Freed
  • Christopher Michael Isom
  • Tiffany N. Lyon
  • Chantal L. Palchak
  • Megan N. Picard
  • Suzanne Michale Stocking
  • Daneisha Thomas
  • Gabrielle D. Ventrone
  • Kerrie M. Walzer
  • MaryGrace Weeks
  • Ryleigh E. Wilson

Callaway

  • Timothy Joseph Riti

Chaptico

  • Jenna L. Bell

Charlotte Hall

  • Susan Lee Brickey
  • Nathan D. Daetwyler
  • Taylor Lynn Gascon
  • Garrett W. Hutchins
  • Laura Page Phillips
  • Melissa Joyce Shipman

Chesapeake Beach

  • Savanna Renae Beaulac
  • Andrew John Brower
  • Brittney A. Burke
  • Matthew Tyler Jarman
  • Shaunte Lorraine Parran
  • Marjorie Renea Plaudis
  • Jayla M. Wilson

Clements

  • Lawrence M. Guy
  • Samantha Alysha Russell

Clinton

  • Princess Estephanie S. Leyson
  • Karla Lou Lucero Ugalino
  • Tyrone Lemont Wolridge Jr

Deale

  • Brenda Berenice Christensen
  • Amber N. Vaughn

Drayden

  • Pieter Enkema
  • Taylor V. Guice

Dunkirk

  • Sarah Rose Ashe
  • Erika Thomas Bruce
  • Kailey N. Catucci
  • Kelsey Taylor Culbert
  • Katie A. Garrett
  • Victoria Ruth White

Fort Washington

  • Merlly Acosta
  • Jasmine Hawkins
  • Whitney Lewis
  • Joann Christine L. Perez

Great Mills

  • Sandra Yurema  Arteaga
  • Christopher Isaiah Christian
  • Joshua Thomas Dishong
  • Brianna Amari Dyson
  • Isaiah Christopher Shields
  • Tineka Michelle Short
  • Natosha Nicole Vallandingham

Hollywood

  • Rebecca Michelle Burkhardt
  • Johnnie Tyler Caldwell
  • Ashley R. Christman
  • Chelsea Parker Corrigan
  • Kells Michael Eaton
  • Bailey Lynn Fleury
  • Jordan P. Higgs
  • Skyler Evan Huff
  • Hunter Alexander Lyon
  • Joshua W. Riggs
  • Benjamin L. Robinson
  • Alexia Ann Schnaubelt
  • Blayre M. Vallandingham
  • Gabrielle Michel White

Hughesville

  • Gina C. Dematteo
  • Aniya Monae Dudley
  • Steven Houchin
  • Michael A. Mazuc
  • Ashlyn Marie Milstead

Huntingtown

  • Carley Renee Aley
  • Jake A. Angell
  • Grady F. Armacost
  • Angela Helen Boley
  • Isabelle Jolie Buckler
  • Brittany Michelle Carver
  • Stephanie N. Gray
  • Colby Nathan MacKall
  • Ashley Lyn McMullen
  • Kurt Gregory Miller
  • Patrick Bernard Moore
  • Sarah Nicole Noble
  • Harley Vincent Noel
  • Ryan K. Pellegrino
  • Oscar Fabian Perez
  • Adrian Javon Clifton Reynolds
  • Lisa Marie Schwallenberg
  • Abigail M. Sellner
  • Shelby Olivia Snyder
  • Caitlin Elaine Straughan
  • Natalie Marie Sulhoff
  • Hannah D. Tucker
  • Hayli D. Tucker
  • Jaden Alexis Vermillion
  • Patrick Daniel Weiskircher

Indian Head

  • Riley Francis Carroll
  • Charles Kamara Gordon
  • Parris A. Hawkins
  • Faith R. Holt
  • Malissa Celestine Madison
  • Joseph L. Neal, III
  • Cassandra Salcedo
  • Mya Brittany Savoy
  • Rochelle Nicole Smith
  • Katelyn E. Welch
  • Jessica Lynn Williams

La Plata

  • Theresa Benton
  • Zoe Corine Adele Brown Garcia
  • Allston D. Case
  • Alexandra B.Crozier
  • Blake Garrett Davis
  • John Will Frazier II
  • Kelsey Allyson Hanks
  • Meg Elizabeth Jacko
  • Chelsea Marie James
  • Aasta B. Jones
  • Connor Leigh Keech
  • Nathaniel William Kober
  • Morgan Elizabeth Krauel
  • Ashley N. Lyles
  • Elijah Angelo De Claro Manuel
  • Kiarra Zhanay Mayon
  • James F. McDonald, Jr.
  • Hannah Elizabeth McQueen
  • Jamie L Peabody
  • Matthew D. Phillips
  • Reginald Nicolas Reid
  • Makaila Z Sanders
  • Cole Harrison Smith
  • Brandon Starcher
  • Trenton E. Stewart
  • Jennifer Melissa Lynn Trevathan
  • Arden Lee Waldow
  • Danielle C. Wathen
  • Mariea Ann Willey
  • Aryn K Wilson
  • Lamark Raymond Wooden

Largo

  • Gineffra Cauza

Laurel

  • Chris Egan

Leonardtown

  • Tyrus Marcel Council
  • Sarah Ericksen
  • Aaron M. Fedak
  • Brian Patrick Hartz
  • Ashley Manning
  • John Patrick McGuinness
  • Alyssa Mae Morrison
  • Christian Pavlik
  • Maria Lynn Sokolowski
  • Jakob B. Taylor
  • Daneisha Thomas
  • McKynzee L. Tippett
  • Kyra Nicole Wilson
  • Kaitlyn Marie Wood

Lexington Park

  • Skyler Marie Barrick
  • Meghan Boren
  • Roman Friedrich Burk
  • La Sheena Yvette Carter
  • Jarrett Austin Dooley
  • Carly Noel Fessel
  • Michael Gardner
  • Brendan Joseph Hayes
  • Damien Charles Hunt
  • Jackson Alexander Immel
  • Dajawn R. Knight
  • Nicole Alexandra Maddox
  • Marissa Renee Mockabee
  • Myeisha Juvan Monroe
  • Renee Moss
  • Leeann K. Murillo
  • Britni Parker
  • Angela Therese Patterson
  • Alison M. Russell
  • Kim Ureka Sollers
  • Clarissa Lynn Stonewall
  • Taylor Nicole Thomas
  • Tiana Jenai Thomas
  • Jacob H. Waselewski
  • Kiara West
  • Michelle Widle
  • Lauron Marie Wiersma
  • Ronald Williams

Loveville

  • Chad Leonard Delahay

Lusby

  • John E. Alexander III
  • Jennifer Maria Bendfeldt
  • Matthew J. Duncan
  • Celine Martita Fisher
  • Olivia A. Flynn
  • Cassandra Garren
  • Brianna Nicolette Gross
  • Kami M. Hardin
  • Daniel S. Hartle
  • Taylor G. Jones
  • Taylor Gabrielle Jones
  • Tasneem Luto
  • Adam S. McCloskey
  • Mackenzie Leigh Moore
  • Jessica Nicole Penn
  • Alexis Renay Stefanic
  • Caleb Matthew Withers

Marbury

  • Charles Kamara Gordon
  • Brianna S. McKee

Mechanicsville

  • Danielle M. Barber
  • Adriana A.Bean
  • Lucy Elizabeth Brown
  • Keith Ashley Decker
  • Alyssa Dorsey
  • Jennifer Larisa Dulin
  • Joyce L. Dulin
  • Mark Gifford
  • Alexander Brendon Goldsborough
  • Stacey Michelle Green
  • Jessica K. Hayden
  • Todd A. Hill
  • Kaitlin M. Hudson
  • Amanda Catherine Johnson
  • Alexis R. Klumpyan
  • Makayla Nicole Kuhnow
  • Matthew Tyler Lancaster
  • Madison Eve Long
  • Sarah J. McKeel
  • Riley Jacob McMullen
  • Brianna Nicole Murphy
  • Kellie Murphy
  • Christian Pavlik
  • Gregory Michael Porter
  • Nicholas G. Potter
  • Charity Faith Ryan
  • Karly L. Sams
  • Rachelle Alexandrine Sams
  • Kimberly Shaw
  • Andrew L. Sien
  • Jack R. Sien
  • Matalin A. Smith
  • Amanda Nicole Sokolowski
  • Richard Michael Stillwell
  • Amanda Suzanne Stone
  • Kayla M. Thomas
  • Alexis Nichole Tiede
  • Gunnar J. Tippett
  • Walker Mason Tippett
  • Natalie T. Tippett-Hayes
  • Melissa M. Weaver
  • Megan M. Welch
  • Breanna M. Windsor
  • Millersville
  • Mary Elizabeth Buettner

Mt Rainer

  • Faith Olufunmilola Arotimi

Nanjemoy

  • Kiersten L. Walker

Newburg

  • Nicole Cristina White
  • Shermanda Lynn Williams

North Beach

  • Travis Scott Kekoa Dowell
  • Andrea Marilyn Hawkins
  • Lesley G. Keller
  • Sydney Faith Nauman
  • Janna-Beth Willaum Smith
  • Alexis Renay Stefanic
  • Megan D. Tillini

Owings

  • Taylor Nicole America
  • Courtney Lee Anderson
  • Christopher D. Brandts
  • Jenna Marie Guido
  • Julia Grace Lee
  • Savannah Mae Richardson
  • Tara A. Wilson

Oxon Hill

  • Evelyn Primrose Morales

Park Hall

  • Honorine Badolo

Piney Point

  • Cory Michael Svoboda
  • Abigail Amundson

Pomfret

  • Isaac A. Austin
  • Joshua I. Whitsett

Port Republic

  • Brittney Marie Douglas
  • William J. Micknick
  • Lindsey Marie Roush
  • Ashley M. Smith
  • Clare Rosemary Woollen

Prince Frederick

  • Alivia Aiken
  • Stephanie Hart Butler
  • Christian Joseph Carrero
  • Griffin E. Carson
  • Kathryn Marie Crider
  • Jonathan L. Davis
  • Tristan Fleckenstein
  • Kathryn Ann Humphreys
  • Beverly Jones
  • Aryan Jitendrabhai Kakadia
  • Branden Michael Milam
  • Nathaniel Wayne O’Dell
  • Madison Renee Scrivener
  • Shannon Renee Stoneburner
  • Vanessa Surat
  • Jessica M. Walters

Ridge

  • Autumn Nicole Katsouros

Saint Inigoes

  • Mary Nichole Jenkins
  • Kayla Lynn Miller

Saint Leonard

  • Savannah Michelle Blackwell
  • Evaleigh Claire Cooley
  • Lauren Rhea Faucette
  • Collin Thomas Felix
  • Joseph R. Gionfriddo
  • Claire N. Jenkins
  • Chandler Maldonado
  • Emily E. Mutchler
  • Emiliann Carmela Simpson
  • Justin R. Turner

Solomons

  • Katrina Ann Crabtree

Swan Point

  • Brooke Lauren Walko

Temple Hills

  • Shelsea M. Mehitang

Upper Marlboro

  • Kayla P. Carlyle
  • Stacey Sherell Izevbigie
  • Gabriela Olga Martinez
  • Kayla Charmaine Moore

Valley Lee

  • Riley Edgar

Waldorf

  • Austin Alonzo Abarca
  • Cayezel Joyce Caaya Baldonado
  • Shawn Malik Barclay
  • Dylan J. Bell
  • Lauren Taylor Bertagnolli
  • Julia Marie Bowie
  • James Theodore Brown III
  • Alexis Nicole Campbell
  • Thomas Robert Carruth
  • Arthur Montezuma Carvalho
  • Michael Vincent Locsin Chiong
  • Tashika N. Cottle
  • Kailee Louise Covey
  • Luis Enrique Damian
  • Tamia Michelé DeLoatch
  • Chancelle Gokon Diago
  • Blake Joseph DiPietro
  • LaTia Monee Downing
  • Laura L. Dudley
  • Alyssa L. Estell
  • D’Andre James Fields
  • Kiera Lavinia Gibson
  • Da’Shonna Alexis Forrester
  • Ryan Obiriyeahboah Forson
  • Charles Fraser
  • Manuel Garcia
  • Karen Lynnette Goff
  • Joana Elisa Beatriz Gonzales
  • Ashley Gray
  • NaShay Destiny Green
  • Jaryn I. Griggs
  • Irvin Ignatius Hamilton Jr.
  • Shawn Christopher Harich
  • David William Hodge
  • Jared D. Houston
  • Shantia Amor Jelks
  • Steven Arthur Jones
  • Stephanie Renee Josiah
  • Dominik Kadoniya Kelly
  • Diana T. Le
  • Louie Dave Dionisio Manalad
  • Angela Renee McDonald
  • Isaiah Benjamin Mencias
  • Richard C. Miller, II
  • Brianna Alexis Mingo
  • Reyna Molina
  • Nathaniel J. Mudd
  • Kaylin S. Navarrete
  • Aminata Ndiaye
  • Colin Joseph Oakes
  • Savannah N.Pacheco
  • Gezana T. Polk
  • Robert Proby, Jr.
  • Trey V. Queen
  • Sara Nicole Rutledge
  • Kayla Strong
  • Lakiaya Jacqueline Swann
  • Andrew M. Torreyson
  • Samantha Evelin Vasquez
  • Alana Symone Vaunado
  • Valerie Miliee Velasco
  • Alexandra Kathlynn Walker
  • Camille Wallace
  • Brenda Ann Washington
  • Jaden Webster
  • Shellayne Denise Whalen
  • Olivia H. Whorl
  • Marcus Michael Williams
  • Sam Oliver Williams III
  • Keisean P Wilson

Welcome

  • Malachi Abdullah

White Plains

  • Michael B. Baldwin
  • Chanay D. Banks
  • Alpha Mamadou Barry
  • Devonte Davis
  • Taylor Estep
  • Justin T. Frye
  • Meagan Justine Garcia
  • India Henderson
  • Shanika Storm Hernandez
  • Brittany Nicole Latham
  • James Edward Lindsay
  • Christopher T.Madden
  • Rachel E. Marino
  • Demetrius N. Salley
  • Katherine Segovia-Prudencio
  • Sarah E. Steele
  • Aryn K Wilson

Out of state

Blythewood, S.C.

  • Kavian Lawson Hendrix

Bronxville, N.Y.

  • Francis Segarra

Gardena, Calif.

  • Myka Angelica Asuma Wilkins

Hyde Park, Mass.

  • Jesus Rafael Moscat

Johns Island, S.C.

  • Jonathan Michael Aley

Littlestown, Pa.

  • Blake Joseph DiPietro

Santee, Calif.

  • Franz Charmaine B. Delk

Seoul, South Korea

  • Hong Jae Woo

Virginia Beach, Va.

  • Haley Lindler

West Lawn, Pa.

  • Lorenzo Cappa

West Warwick, R.I.

  • Oshae Antony Johnson

Woodbridge, Va.

  • Layne Wallace Michael Freese

Yuba City, Calif.

  • Calisa-Tate Anjelica Lesser

