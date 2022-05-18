The following students were recognized as candidates for associate degrees, certificates or letters of recognition at the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) 63rd Spring Commencement ceremony held Friday, May 13, 2022, at the La Plata Campus.
Abington
- Levi A. Hauer
Accokeek
- Cameron Iosefa Malachi Burgess
- Robert A. Lewis
- Alexis K. Macia
- Mahdin A. Rahman
- Mantaj Singh
Annapolis
- Hayley Nicole Khoury
Avenue
- Ruthanne B. Smeltzer
Bel Alton
- Amber Bethany Dutton
Benedict
- Claire Yvonne Higgs
Brandywine
- Nicholas Dean Gallegos
- Crystal Dawn Pirner
- Savannah Ashlyn Simmons
Bryans Road
- Clarence B. De Leon
- Alaina Angelia Espinal
- Jolita Lakeesha Graves
- Thomas H. Kemmerer
- Dorothea N. Milstead
- Matthew Milstead
- Jasmine Alaysia Stuart
Bryantown
- Gabriella M. Cross
- Christopher M. Streett
Bushwood
- Joshua Quinlan Jackson
- Hannah Elizabeth Walker
California
- MacKenzie Kathleen Barefoot
- Duncan S. Biggerstaff
- Ki’jaun Tyree Dorsey
- Jonathan S. Dudley
- Whitney Lauren Freed
- Christopher Michael Isom
- Tiffany N. Lyon
- Chantal L. Palchak
- Megan N. Picard
- Suzanne Michale Stocking
- Daneisha Thomas
- Gabrielle D. Ventrone
- Kerrie M. Walzer
- MaryGrace Weeks
- Ryleigh E. Wilson
Callaway
- Timothy Joseph Riti
Chaptico
- Jenna L. Bell
Charlotte Hall
- Susan Lee Brickey
- Nathan D. Daetwyler
- Taylor Lynn Gascon
- Garrett W. Hutchins
- Laura Page Phillips
- Melissa Joyce Shipman
Chesapeake Beach
- Savanna Renae Beaulac
- Andrew John Brower
- Brittney A. Burke
- Matthew Tyler Jarman
- Shaunte Lorraine Parran
- Marjorie Renea Plaudis
- Jayla M. Wilson
Clements
- Lawrence M. Guy
- Samantha Alysha Russell
Clinton
- Princess Estephanie S. Leyson
- Karla Lou Lucero Ugalino
- Tyrone Lemont Wolridge Jr
Deale
- Brenda Berenice Christensen
- Amber N. Vaughn
Drayden
- Pieter Enkema
- Taylor V. Guice
Dunkirk
- Sarah Rose Ashe
- Erika Thomas Bruce
- Kailey N. Catucci
- Kelsey Taylor Culbert
- Katie A. Garrett
- Victoria Ruth White
Fort Washington
- Merlly Acosta
- Jasmine Hawkins
- Whitney Lewis
- Joann Christine L. Perez
Great Mills
- Sandra Yurema Arteaga
- Christopher Isaiah Christian
- Joshua Thomas Dishong
- Brianna Amari Dyson
- Isaiah Christopher Shields
- Tineka Michelle Short
- Natosha Nicole Vallandingham
Hollywood
- Rebecca Michelle Burkhardt
- Johnnie Tyler Caldwell
- Ashley R. Christman
- Chelsea Parker Corrigan
- Kells Michael Eaton
- Bailey Lynn Fleury
- Jordan P. Higgs
- Skyler Evan Huff
- Hunter Alexander Lyon
- Joshua W. Riggs
- Benjamin L. Robinson
- Alexia Ann Schnaubelt
- Blayre M. Vallandingham
- Gabrielle Michel White
Hughesville
- Gina C. Dematteo
- Aniya Monae Dudley
- Steven Houchin
- Michael A. Mazuc
- Ashlyn Marie Milstead
Huntingtown
- Carley Renee Aley
- Jake A. Angell
- Grady F. Armacost
- Angela Helen Boley
- Isabelle Jolie Buckler
- Brittany Michelle Carver
- Stephanie N. Gray
- Colby Nathan MacKall
- Ashley Lyn McMullen
- Kurt Gregory Miller
- Patrick Bernard Moore
- Sarah Nicole Noble
- Harley Vincent Noel
- Ryan K. Pellegrino
- Oscar Fabian Perez
- Adrian Javon Clifton Reynolds
- Lisa Marie Schwallenberg
- Abigail M. Sellner
- Shelby Olivia Snyder
- Caitlin Elaine Straughan
- Natalie Marie Sulhoff
- Hannah D. Tucker
- Hayli D. Tucker
- Jaden Alexis Vermillion
- Patrick Daniel Weiskircher
Indian Head
- Riley Francis Carroll
- Charles Kamara Gordon
- Parris A. Hawkins
- Faith R. Holt
- Malissa Celestine Madison
- Joseph L. Neal, III
- Cassandra Salcedo
- Mya Brittany Savoy
- Rochelle Nicole Smith
- Katelyn E. Welch
- Jessica Lynn Williams
La Plata
- Theresa Benton
- Zoe Corine Adele Brown Garcia
- Allston D. Case
- Alexandra B.Crozier
- Blake Garrett Davis
- John Will Frazier II
- Kelsey Allyson Hanks
- Meg Elizabeth Jacko
- Chelsea Marie James
- Aasta B. Jones
- Connor Leigh Keech
- Nathaniel William Kober
- Morgan Elizabeth Krauel
- Ashley N. Lyles
- Elijah Angelo De Claro Manuel
- Kiarra Zhanay Mayon
- James F. McDonald, Jr.
- Hannah Elizabeth McQueen
- Jamie L Peabody
- Matthew D. Phillips
- Reginald Nicolas Reid
- Makaila Z Sanders
- Cole Harrison Smith
- Brandon Starcher
- Trenton E. Stewart
- Jennifer Melissa Lynn Trevathan
- Arden Lee Waldow
- Danielle C. Wathen
- Mariea Ann Willey
- Aryn K Wilson
- Lamark Raymond Wooden
Largo
- Gineffra Cauza
Laurel
- Chris Egan
Leonardtown
- Tyrus Marcel Council
- Sarah Ericksen
- Aaron M. Fedak
- Brian Patrick Hartz
- Ashley Manning
- John Patrick McGuinness
- Alyssa Mae Morrison
- Christian Pavlik
- Maria Lynn Sokolowski
- Jakob B. Taylor
- Daneisha Thomas
- McKynzee L. Tippett
- Kyra Nicole Wilson
- Kaitlyn Marie Wood
Lexington Park
- Skyler Marie Barrick
- Meghan Boren
- Roman Friedrich Burk
- La Sheena Yvette Carter
- Jarrett Austin Dooley
- Carly Noel Fessel
- Michael Gardner
- Brendan Joseph Hayes
- Damien Charles Hunt
- Jackson Alexander Immel
- Dajawn R. Knight
- Nicole Alexandra Maddox
- Marissa Renee Mockabee
- Myeisha Juvan Monroe
- Renee Moss
- Leeann K. Murillo
- Britni Parker
- Angela Therese Patterson
- Alison M. Russell
- Kim Ureka Sollers
- Clarissa Lynn Stonewall
- Taylor Nicole Thomas
- Tiana Jenai Thomas
- Jacob H. Waselewski
- Kiara West
- Michelle Widle
- Lauron Marie Wiersma
- Ronald Williams
Loveville
- Chad Leonard Delahay
Lusby
- John E. Alexander III
- Jennifer Maria Bendfeldt
- Matthew J. Duncan
- Celine Martita Fisher
- Olivia A. Flynn
- Cassandra Garren
- Brianna Nicolette Gross
- Kami M. Hardin
- Daniel S. Hartle
- Taylor G. Jones
- Taylor Gabrielle Jones
- Tasneem Luto
- Adam S. McCloskey
- Mackenzie Leigh Moore
- Jessica Nicole Penn
- Alexis Renay Stefanic
- Caleb Matthew Withers
Marbury
- Charles Kamara Gordon
- Brianna S. McKee
Mechanicsville
- Danielle M. Barber
- Adriana A.Bean
- Lucy Elizabeth Brown
- Keith Ashley Decker
- Alyssa Dorsey
- Jennifer Larisa Dulin
- Joyce L. Dulin
- Mark Gifford
- Alexander Brendon Goldsborough
- Stacey Michelle Green
- Jessica K. Hayden
- Todd A. Hill
- Kaitlin M. Hudson
- Amanda Catherine Johnson
- Alexis R. Klumpyan
- Makayla Nicole Kuhnow
- Matthew Tyler Lancaster
- Madison Eve Long
- Sarah J. McKeel
- Riley Jacob McMullen
- Brianna Nicole Murphy
- Kellie Murphy
- Christian Pavlik
- Gregory Michael Porter
- Nicholas G. Potter
- Charity Faith Ryan
- Karly L. Sams
- Rachelle Alexandrine Sams
- Kimberly Shaw
- Andrew L. Sien
- Jack R. Sien
- Matalin A. Smith
- Amanda Nicole Sokolowski
- Richard Michael Stillwell
- Amanda Suzanne Stone
- Kayla M. Thomas
- Alexis Nichole Tiede
- Gunnar J. Tippett
- Walker Mason Tippett
- Natalie T. Tippett-Hayes
- Melissa M. Weaver
- Megan M. Welch
- Breanna M. Windsor
- Millersville
- Mary Elizabeth Buettner
Mt Rainer
- Faith Olufunmilola Arotimi
Nanjemoy
- Kiersten L. Walker
Newburg
- Nicole Cristina White
- Shermanda Lynn Williams
North Beach
- Travis Scott Kekoa Dowell
- Andrea Marilyn Hawkins
- Lesley G. Keller
- Sydney Faith Nauman
- Janna-Beth Willaum Smith
- Alexis Renay Stefanic
- Megan D. Tillini
Owings
- Taylor Nicole America
- Courtney Lee Anderson
- Christopher D. Brandts
- Jenna Marie Guido
- Julia Grace Lee
- Savannah Mae Richardson
- Tara A. Wilson
Oxon Hill
- Evelyn Primrose Morales
Park Hall
- Honorine Badolo
Piney Point
- Cory Michael Svoboda
- Abigail Amundson
Pomfret
- Isaac A. Austin
- Joshua I. Whitsett
Port Republic
- Brittney Marie Douglas
- William J. Micknick
- Lindsey Marie Roush
- Ashley M. Smith
- Clare Rosemary Woollen
Prince Frederick
- Alivia Aiken
- Stephanie Hart Butler
- Christian Joseph Carrero
- Griffin E. Carson
- Kathryn Marie Crider
- Jonathan L. Davis
- Tristan Fleckenstein
- Kathryn Ann Humphreys
- Beverly Jones
- Aryan Jitendrabhai Kakadia
- Branden Michael Milam
- Nathaniel Wayne O’Dell
- Madison Renee Scrivener
- Shannon Renee Stoneburner
- Vanessa Surat
- Jessica M. Walters
Ridge
- Autumn Nicole Katsouros
Saint Inigoes
- Mary Nichole Jenkins
- Kayla Lynn Miller
Saint Leonard
- Savannah Michelle Blackwell
- Evaleigh Claire Cooley
- Lauren Rhea Faucette
- Collin Thomas Felix
- Joseph R. Gionfriddo
- Claire N. Jenkins
- Chandler Maldonado
- Emily E. Mutchler
- Emiliann Carmela Simpson
- Justin R. Turner
Solomons
- Katrina Ann Crabtree
Swan Point
- Brooke Lauren Walko
Temple Hills
- Shelsea M. Mehitang
Upper Marlboro
- Kayla P. Carlyle
- Stacey Sherell Izevbigie
- Gabriela Olga Martinez
- Kayla Charmaine Moore
Valley Lee
- Riley Edgar
Waldorf
- Austin Alonzo Abarca
- Cayezel Joyce Caaya Baldonado
- Shawn Malik Barclay
- Dylan J. Bell
- Lauren Taylor Bertagnolli
- Julia Marie Bowie
- James Theodore Brown III
- Alexis Nicole Campbell
- Thomas Robert Carruth
- Arthur Montezuma Carvalho
- Michael Vincent Locsin Chiong
- Tashika N. Cottle
- Kailee Louise Covey
- Luis Enrique Damian
- Tamia Michelé DeLoatch
- Chancelle Gokon Diago
- Blake Joseph DiPietro
- LaTia Monee Downing
- Laura L. Dudley
- Alyssa L. Estell
- D’Andre James Fields
- Kiera Lavinia Gibson
- Da’Shonna Alexis Forrester
- Ryan Obiriyeahboah Forson
- Charles Fraser
- Manuel Garcia
- Karen Lynnette Goff
- Joana Elisa Beatriz Gonzales
- Ashley Gray
- NaShay Destiny Green
- Jaryn I. Griggs
- Irvin Ignatius Hamilton Jr.
- Shawn Christopher Harich
- David William Hodge
- Jared D. Houston
- Shantia Amor Jelks
- Steven Arthur Jones
- Stephanie Renee Josiah
- Dominik Kadoniya Kelly
- Diana T. Le
- Louie Dave Dionisio Manalad
- Angela Renee McDonald
- Isaiah Benjamin Mencias
- Richard C. Miller, II
- Brianna Alexis Mingo
- Reyna Molina
- Nathaniel J. Mudd
- Kaylin S. Navarrete
- Aminata Ndiaye
- Colin Joseph Oakes
- Savannah N.Pacheco
- Gezana T. Polk
- Robert Proby, Jr.
- Trey V. Queen
- Sara Nicole Rutledge
- Kayla Strong
- Lakiaya Jacqueline Swann
- Andrew M. Torreyson
- Samantha Evelin Vasquez
- Alana Symone Vaunado
- Valerie Miliee Velasco
- Alexandra Kathlynn Walker
- Camille Wallace
- Brenda Ann Washington
- Jaden Webster
- Shellayne Denise Whalen
- Olivia H. Whorl
- Marcus Michael Williams
- Sam Oliver Williams III
- Keisean P Wilson
Welcome
- Malachi Abdullah
White Plains
- Michael B. Baldwin
- Chanay D. Banks
- Alpha Mamadou Barry
- Devonte Davis
- Taylor Estep
- Justin T. Frye
- Meagan Justine Garcia
- India Henderson
- Shanika Storm Hernandez
- Brittany Nicole Latham
- James Edward Lindsay
- Christopher T.Madden
- Rachel E. Marino
- Demetrius N. Salley
- Katherine Segovia-Prudencio
- Sarah E. Steele
- Aryn K Wilson
Out of state
Blythewood, S.C.
- Kavian Lawson Hendrix
Bronxville, N.Y.
- Francis Segarra
Gardena, Calif.
- Myka Angelica Asuma Wilkins
Hyde Park, Mass.
- Jesus Rafael Moscat
Johns Island, S.C.
- Jonathan Michael Aley
Littlestown, Pa.
- Blake Joseph DiPietro
Santee, Calif.
- Franz Charmaine B. Delk
Seoul, South Korea
- Hong Jae Woo
Virginia Beach, Va.
- Haley Lindler
West Lawn, Pa.
- Lorenzo Cappa
West Warwick, R.I.
- Oshae Antony Johnson
Woodbridge, Va.
- Layne Wallace Michael Freese
Yuba City, Calif.
- Calisa-Tate Anjelica Lesser