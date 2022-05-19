Hunter is a happy-go-lucky, one-year-old, 19-pound, tri-color beagle pup ISO his foster or forever home…Hunter loves the company of both other dogs and humans.He would enjoy a playful canine companion and a fenced yard for days of playful adventures!

Please click this link, and visit Hunter to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Hunter has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Email us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Hunter.