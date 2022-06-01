LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is pleased to announce that following three years of planning and extensive written work, the department has been recommended for national accreditation through the National Recreation and Parks Association.

The Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) is the only national body for park and recreation agencies. This accreditation is a valuable measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management, and service to the community. It serves as a foundation for a comprehensive management system of operational best practices. Achieving CAPRA accreditation is the best way to demonstrate that St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks provides citizens with the highest level of service.

Arthur Shepherd, the Director, said, “This accreditation means the Recreation & Parks staff is committed to excellence and will continue to improve in all areas of facility and program management. It further demonstrates that we meet national standards and best practices. We are delighted to be held to a high standard which ensures responsiveness in meeting the needs of the community.”

Upon accreditation approval, The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will join just five other such agencies in Maryland and the 189 in the United States that are CAPRA accredited.

For more information on the many services and programs offered by the Department of Recreation & parks, please visit the website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/.