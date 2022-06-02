Jamie is a 5 to 6-year-old, 30-pound, tri-color beagle boy ISO his forever home.

Jamie is a charming, good-natured fellow that enjoys the company of both people and other dogs.

He would love to have a canine companion and a fenced yard for sniffing, exploring, and playing adventures.

Please click this link, and visit Jamie to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Jamie has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Jamie.