(June 1, 2022, York, PA) The York Revolution powered four home runs today in their 6-4 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Denson Hull (L, 1-3) struck out five batters through five and one-third innings but allowed five runs. Meanwhile, the Blue Crabs bats scored four runs early but were unable to generate the same offense later in the game.

York’s bats started hitting immediately. In the bottom of the first inning, Troy Stokes Jr, hit a leadoff opposite-field home run to put the Revs on top 1-0. The Revs continued to hit in the second inning. Carlos Franco destroyed a solo shot to straightaway center field to give the Revs a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, The Revs added a run on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Blue Crabs’ bats produced in the top of the third inning. The first two batters reached for Southern Maryland as Hibbert and Wielansky walked. Zach Collier then ripped a single into right field, scoring Hibbert, and advancing Wielansky to third. Two batters later, Alex Crosby drilled a three-run home run onto the picnic deck in the right field, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-3 lead. From there York’s starter, Eduardo Rivera (W, 3-1) settled down, pitching six innings and allowing just four runs.

In the bottom of the third inning, Denson Hull earned back-to-back strikeouts to start the inning. After a pair of singles, Connor Lien, a former Blue Crab, drove a double to left field, tying the game at 4-4.

The game remained tied going into the sixth inning. Denson Hull induced Lenin Rodriguez into a groundout to start the inning. But the next batter, Yefri Perez, belted a solo home run over the wall in left-center field, giving the Revolution a 5-4 lead.

Dalton Geekie came on in relief of Denson Hull, pitching two and two-thirds innings. Geekie struck out three and allowed only three hits throughout his appearance. But in the bottom of the eighth inning, he surrendered a solo home run to left-center field, giving the Revs a 6-4 edge.

The Blue Crabs’ offense rallied in the top of the eighth inning. After a leadoff single from Jared Walker, Alex Crosby hit an opposite-field double, advancing Walker to third with nobody out. But York’s reliever, Josh Martin came back, earning a strikeout and a double-play ball to get out of the inning unscathed. In the ninth inning, Jim Fuller (SV, 7) pitched a 1-2-3 inning, giving the Revs a 6-4 victory.

The Blue Crabs fall to 26-10 with the loss and still lead the North Division by 9.5 games. The Blue Crabs go for the series win tomorrow at 6:35 pm in the final game of the three-game set.