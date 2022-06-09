Winnie is a sweet, one-year-old, 35-pound hound-mix that loves to put her nose to the ground and explore everything the world has to offer. She adores hiking and going for long walks.

Winnie enjoys the company of both people and other dogs. She would do best with a fenced yard and a playful canine companion.

Please click this link, and visit Winnie to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Winnie has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Winnie.