(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officers in Maryland will be receiving new investments in the form of tools and equipment to enable them to better perform their jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

The governor announced Tuesday that $7.5 million in Accountability Resources Grant Funding would be made available through his Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Grant funding will support the purchase of body cameras, de-escalation training, and other law enforcement tools that will be utilized to create new relationships between police officers and the community.

“This critical investment in public safety supports officers and law enforcement agencies by offering protection and increasing capacity to build trust in the communities they serve,” Hogan said in a release. “We will continue to provide this much-needed support through our Re-Fund The Police Initiative as we work together to make our communities safer and stronger.”

In January, Hogan urged the General Assembly to pass his Re-Fund the Police Initiative, which is a three-year, $500 million program that would assist law enforcement with crime control, provide more protections for victims, and provide the police with crime-fighting tools such as body cameras.

The funding is made available through the Police Accountability, Community, and Transparency Act which is part of Hogan’s Re-Fund The Police efforts. The grants will fall under the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, according to the release.

PACT grants, according to the release, will be used to support law agencies in the state by helping them create effective accountability procedures, along with building up public relations and transparency efforts. The funds are designed to raise public safety and training for law enforcement in an attempt to build safer communities and encourage interaction with officers and the public.

“Our police officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” Kunle Adeyemo, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, said in the release. “This initiative and funding represent exactly the kind of resources, tools, and supportive strategies that serve our mission to build a safer Maryland.”

Law enforcement agencies wishing to apply for funding have until 3 p.m. June 29. Funding will continue to be dispersed over the next three years.