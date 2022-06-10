Members of the Sheriff’s Office Alcohol / Tobacco Unit received a complaint about slot machines being operated without a license at an area business in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains.

Based on the complaint, an alcohol compliance check was conducted at the business. Four slot machines – which were not licensed by the State of Maryland and were being operated without state or county permits – were recovered.

Alcohol compliance checks are conducted at businesses that serve alcohol throughout the year as required by Maryland law and local legislation. The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.