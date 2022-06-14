Middle school girls participated on May 3 in the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) track meet held at Westlake High School. Overall, in the first place were the sixth-grade team from Piccowaxen Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Milton M. Somers Middle School, and the eighth-grade team from Somers. Placing second overall were the sixth-grade team from John Hanson Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Theodore G. Davis Middle School placed second with the seventh-grade Piccowaxen Middle School team placing third. In the eighth-grade contest, Somers came in first, Davis came in second and Piccowaxen placed third.
Results for sixth grade
100-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.
- Jacey Void, second place, Somers.
- Cori Corbett, third place, Davis.
100-meter dash (finals)
- Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.
- Jacey Void, second place, Somers.
- Lauryn Dyer, third place, Hanson.
200-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.
- Jacey Void, second place, Somers.
- Anna Camp, third place, Matthew Henson Middle School.
200-meter dash (finals)
- Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.
- Jacey Void, second place, Somers.
- Arryhania Hughes, third place, Davis.
400-meter dash
- Jaida Lynn, first place, Mattawoman.
- Kylie Duehring, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Seyitan Adedeju, third place, Hanson.
800-meter dash
- Rowan Leonard, first place, Piccowaxen.
- Molly Reisinger, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Taylor Savoy, third place, Henson.
1600-meter dash
- Aniya Yates, first place, Henson.
- Rowan Leonard, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Lawren Todd, third place, Hanson.
4×100-meter relay
- Mattawoman, first place — Madison Austin, Ayden Johnson, Zoe Smithen and Malay Arpon.
- Henson, second place — Rayne Key, Natalie Brown, Aniya Yates and Anna Camp.
- Davis, third place — Makayla Russell, Amelia Williamson, Karis Burrell and Cori Corbett.
4×200-meter relay
- Davis, first place — Amelia Williamson, Norah Midthun, Kyleigh Hogan and Arryhania Hughes.
- Hanson, second place — Heaven Coles, Taylor Hogg-Tyner, Ta’Majae Mackall and Seyitan Adedeji.
- Piccowaxen, third place — Kaylani Cleary, Morgan Travers, Chloe Coombs and Kylie Duehring.
High jump
- Molly Reisinger, first place, Piccowaxen.
- Karaganne Burroughs, second place, Hanson.
- Hailey Schofield, third place, Henson
Long jump
- Jamie Darden, first place, Henson.
- Zayda House, second place, Somers.
- Addison Jones, third place, Piccowaxen.
Shot put
- Madysen Shakur, first place, Davis.
- Ta Zeira Cole, second place, Mattawoman.
- Ja’nyiah Abban, third place, Davis.
Discus throw
- Jordyn Flowers, first place, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.
- Rylie Rich, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Claire Shoemaker, third place, Hanson.
Results for seventh grade girls
100-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.
- Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.
- Antonique Virgil, third place, Stoddert.
100-meter dash (finals)
- Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.
- Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.
- Antonique Virgil, third place, Stoddert.
200-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.
- Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.
- J’Leya Gomes, third place, Somers.
200-meter dash (finals)
- Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.
- Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.
- J’Leya Gomes, third place, Somers.
400-meter dash
- Jameese Rosier, first place, Henson.
- Kendall Potter, second place, Somers.
- Emma Parker, third place, Piccowaxen.
800-meter dash
- Kiley Grollman, first place, Piccowaxen.
- Alexis Metzgar, second place, Davis.
- Rylee Dennison, third place, Piccowaxen.
1600-meter dash
- Alexis Metzger, first place, Davis
- Kiley Grollman, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Rylee Dennison, third place, Piccowaxen.
4×100-meter relay
- Mattawoman, first place — Zuri Hammonds, Arielle Gilliam, Morgan Mease and Kindle Archer.
- Davis, second place — Malina Beasley, Eryn Gillam, Kylee Felton and Alexis Malone.
- Piccowaxen, third place — Rylee Dennison, Ayla Emhoff, Emma Parker and Kiley Grollman.
4×200-meter relay
- Mattawoman, first place — Chioma Anyanwu, London Hall, Morgan Mease and Kailah Thompson.
- Davis, second place — Malina Beasley, Kayman Burwell, Asia Grant and Kendyl Ladd.
- Stoddert, third place — Siyanda Thomas, Savannah Kennedy, Antonique Virgil and Destiny Robinson.
High jump
- Ryana Dill, first place, Henson.
- Santinia Tate, second place, Hanson.
- Jameese Rosier, third place, Henson.
Long jump
- Ryana Dill, first place, Henson.
- Ta’Myra Ford, second place, Hanson.
- Jordyn Williams, third place, Somers.
Shot put
- Janiyah Fenwick, first place, Hanson.
- Dameya Briggs, second place, Somers.
- Zackyra Washington, third place, Stoddert.
Discus throw
- Brianna Williams, first place, Somers.
- Emmaline Ogungbesan, second place, Somers.
- Jayla Jones, third place, Smallwood.
Results for eighth grade
100-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.
- Mia Binsol, second place, Davis.
- Kennedi Allsbrook, third place, Mattawoman.
100-meter dash (finalists)
- Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.
- Mia Binsol, second place, Davis.
- Courtney Rich, third place, Somers.
200-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.
- Kennedi Allsbrook, second place, Mattawoman.
- Gensis Darden, third place, Mattawoman.
200-meter dash (finals)
- Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.
- Ella Luton, second place, Somers.
- Kamille Mauldin, third place, Davis.
400-meter dash
- Aniyah Cofield, first place, Hanson.
- Abria Parrish, second place, Mattawoman.
- Ella Luton, third place, Somers.
800-meter run
- Megan Holcomb, first place, Piccowaxen.
- Reign Ysabelle Veloza, second place, Henson.
- Dylan Cauthen-Gyimah, third place, Davis.
1600-meter run
- Addison Mudd, first place, Piccowaxen.
- Kinsey Mudd second place, Piccowaxen.
- Gabriella Beyor, third place, Somers.
4×100 meter relay
- Davis, first place — Dylan Cauthen-Gyimah, Estelle Samuel-Horsfall, Alea Smothers and Mia Binsol.
- Somers, second place — Journey Gardner, Ella Luton, Courtney Rich and Dalia Hagens.
- Henson, third place — Nadya Walker, Brooke Hubbard, Ava Fizer and McKiya Godwin.
4×200 meter relay
- Somers, first place — Alexis Washington, Bailey Krikstan, Madison Amend and Dalia Hagens.
- Davis, second place — Kamille Mauldin, Olivia Gorzka, Shakira Melvin and Terra Newcamp.
- Piccowaxen, third place — Kinsey Mudd, Gracelynn Nicklis, Addison Mudd and Megan Holcomb.
High jump
- Kinsey Mudd, first place, Piccowaxen.
- Addison Mudd, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Reaghan Goffe, third place, Somers.
Long jump
- Estelle Samuel-Horsfall, first place, Davis.
- Gabriella Beyor, second place, Somers.
- Imani Akers, third place, Hanson.
Shot put
- Jocelyn Brewer, first place, Mattawoman
- Maleesah Williams, second place, Somers.
- Natalia Romero-Sorto, third place, Henson.
Discus throw
- Jocelyn Brewer, first place, Mattawoman.
- Courtney Rich, second place, Somers.
- Ke’Yare Hawkins, third place, Davis.
Hurdles
- Reign Ysabelle Veloza, first place, Henson.
- Shakira Melvin, second place, Davis.
- Layla Watson, third place, Hanson.