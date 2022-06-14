Middle school girls participated on May 3 in the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) track meet held at Westlake High School. Overall, in the first place were the sixth-grade team from Piccowaxen Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Milton M. Somers Middle School, and the eighth-grade team from Somers. Placing second overall were the sixth-grade team from John Hanson Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Theodore G. Davis Middle School placed second with the seventh-grade Piccowaxen Middle School team placing third. In the eighth-grade contest, Somers came in first, Davis came in second and Piccowaxen placed third.  

Results for sixth grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Jacey Void, second place, Somers.
  • Cori Corbett, third place, Davis.         

100-meter dash (finals)

  • Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Jacey Void, second place, Somers.
  • Lauryn Dyer, third place, Hanson.         

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Jacey Void, second place, Somers.
  • Anna Camp, third place, Matthew Henson Middle School.

200-meter dash (finals)

  • Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Jacey Void, second place, Somers.
  • Arryhania Hughes, third place, Davis.

400-meter dash

  • Jaida Lynn, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Kylie Duehring, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Seyitan Adedeju, third place, Hanson.

800-meter dash

  • Rowan Leonard, first place, Piccowaxen.
  • Molly Reisinger, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Taylor Savoy, third place, Henson.  

1600-meter dash

  • Aniya Yates, first place, Henson.
  • Rowan Leonard, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Lawren Todd, third place, Hanson.

4×100-meter relay

  • Mattawoman, first place — Madison Austin, Ayden Johnson, Zoe Smithen and Malay Arpon.
  • Henson, second place — Rayne Key, Natalie Brown, Aniya Yates and Anna Camp.
  • Davis, third place — Makayla Russell, Amelia Williamson, Karis Burrell and Cori Corbett.

4×200-meter relay

  • Davis, first place — Amelia Williamson, Norah Midthun, Kyleigh Hogan and Arryhania Hughes.
  • Hanson, second place — Heaven Coles, Taylor Hogg-Tyner, Ta’Majae Mackall and Seyitan Adedeji.  
  • Piccowaxen, third place — Kaylani Cleary, Morgan Travers, Chloe Coombs and Kylie Duehring.  

High jump

  • Molly Reisinger, first place, Piccowaxen.
  • Karaganne Burroughs, second place, Hanson.
  • Hailey Schofield, third place, Henson

Long jump

  • Jamie Darden, first place, Henson.
  • Zayda House, second place, Somers.
  • Addison Jones, third place, Piccowaxen.

Shot put

  • Madysen Shakur, first place, Davis.
  • Ta Zeira Cole, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Ja’nyiah Abban, third place, Davis.

Discus throw

  • Jordyn Flowers, first place, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.
  • Rylie Rich, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Claire Shoemaker, third place, Hanson.
     

Results for seventh grade girls

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.
  • Antonique Virgil, third place, Stoddert.

100-meter dash (finals)

  • Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.
  • Antonique Virgil, third place, Stoddert.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.
  • J’Leya Gomes, third place, Somers.

200-meter dash (finals)

  • Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.
  • J’Leya Gomes, third place, Somers.

400-meter dash

  • Jameese Rosier, first place, Henson.
  • Kendall Potter, second place, Somers.
  • Emma Parker, third place, Piccowaxen.

800-meter dash

  • Kiley Grollman, first place, Piccowaxen.
  • Alexis Metzgar, second place, Davis.  
  • Rylee Dennison, third place, Piccowaxen.

1600-meter dash

  • Alexis Metzger, first place, Davis
  • Kiley Grollman, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Rylee Dennison, third place, Piccowaxen.

4×100-meter relay

  • Mattawoman, first place — Zuri Hammonds, Arielle Gilliam, Morgan Mease and Kindle Archer.
  • Davis, second place — Malina Beasley, Eryn Gillam, Kylee Felton and Alexis Malone.
  • Piccowaxen, third place — Rylee Dennison, Ayla Emhoff, Emma Parker and Kiley Grollman.

4×200-meter relay

  • Mattawoman, first place — Chioma Anyanwu, London Hall, Morgan Mease and Kailah Thompson.
  • Davis, second place — Malina Beasley, Kayman Burwell, Asia Grant and Kendyl Ladd.  
  • Stoddert, third place — Siyanda Thomas, Savannah Kennedy, Antonique Virgil and Destiny Robinson.

High jump

  • Ryana Dill, first place, Henson.
  • Santinia Tate, second place, Hanson.
  • Jameese Rosier, third place, Henson.

Long jump

  • Ryana Dill, first place, Henson.
  • Ta’Myra Ford, second place, Hanson.
  • Jordyn Williams, third place, Somers.

Shot put

  • Janiyah Fenwick, first place, Hanson.
  • Dameya Briggs, second place, Somers.
  • Zackyra Washington, third place, Stoddert.

Discus throw

  • Brianna Williams, first place, Somers.
  • Emmaline Ogungbesan, second place, Somers.
  • Jayla Jones, third place, Smallwood.
     

Results for eighth grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.
  • Mia Binsol, second place, Davis.
  • Kennedi Allsbrook, third place, Mattawoman.

100-meter dash (finalists)

  • Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.
  • Mia Binsol, second place, Davis.
  • Courtney Rich, third place, Somers.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.
  • Kennedi Allsbrook, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Gensis Darden, third place, Mattawoman.

200-meter dash (finals)

  • Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.
  • Ella Luton, second place, Somers.
  • Kamille Mauldin, third place, Davis.

400-meter dash

  • Aniyah Cofield, first place, Hanson.
  • Abria Parrish, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Ella Luton, third place, Somers.

800-meter run

  • Megan Holcomb, first place, Piccowaxen.
  • Reign Ysabelle Veloza, second place, Henson.
  • Dylan Cauthen-Gyimah, third place, Davis.

1600-meter run

  • Addison Mudd, first place, Piccowaxen.
  • Kinsey Mudd second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Gabriella Beyor, third place, Somers.

4×100 meter relay

  • Davis, first place — Dylan Cauthen-Gyimah, Estelle Samuel-Horsfall, Alea Smothers and Mia Binsol.
  • Somers, second place — Journey Gardner, Ella Luton, Courtney Rich and Dalia Hagens.  
  • Henson, third place — Nadya Walker, Brooke Hubbard, Ava Fizer and McKiya Godwin.

4×200 meter relay

  • Somers, first place — Alexis Washington, Bailey Krikstan, Madison Amend and Dalia Hagens.
  • Davis, second place — Kamille Mauldin, Olivia Gorzka, Shakira Melvin and Terra Newcamp.
  • Piccowaxen, third place — Kinsey Mudd, Gracelynn Nicklis, Addison Mudd and Megan Holcomb.

High jump

  • Kinsey Mudd, first place, Piccowaxen.
  • Addison Mudd, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Reaghan Goffe, third place, Somers.

Long jump

  • Estelle Samuel-Horsfall, first place, Davis.
  • Gabriella Beyor, second place, Somers.
  • Imani Akers, third place, Hanson.

Shot put

  • Jocelyn Brewer, first place, Mattawoman
  • Maleesah Williams, second place, Somers.
  • Natalia Romero-Sorto, third place, Henson.

Discus throw

  • Jocelyn Brewer, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Courtney Rich, second place, Somers.
  • Ke’Yare Hawkins, third place, Davis.
     

Hurdles

  • Reign Ysabelle Veloza, first place, Henson.
  • Shakira Melvin, second place, Davis.
  • Layla Watson, third place, Hanson.

