Middle school girls participated on May 3 in the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) track meet held at Westlake High School. Overall, in the first place were the sixth-grade team from Piccowaxen Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Milton M. Somers Middle School, and the eighth-grade team from Somers. Placing second overall were the sixth-grade team from John Hanson Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Theodore G. Davis Middle School placed second with the seventh-grade Piccowaxen Middle School team placing third. In the eighth-grade contest, Somers came in first, Davis came in second and Piccowaxen placed third.

Results for sixth grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.

Jacey Void, second place, Somers.

Cori Corbett, third place, Davis.

100-meter dash (finals)

Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.

Jacey Void, second place, Somers.

Lauryn Dyer, third place, Hanson.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.

Jacey Void, second place, Somers.

Anna Camp, third place, Matthew Henson Middle School.

200-meter dash (finals)

Malay Arpon, first place, Mattawoman.

Jacey Void, second place, Somers.

Arryhania Hughes, third place, Davis.

400-meter dash

Jaida Lynn, first place, Mattawoman.

Kylie Duehring, second place, Piccowaxen.

Seyitan Adedeju, third place, Hanson.

800-meter dash

Rowan Leonard, first place, Piccowaxen.

Molly Reisinger, second place, Piccowaxen.

Taylor Savoy, third place, Henson.

1600-meter dash

Aniya Yates, first place, Henson.

Rowan Leonard, second place, Piccowaxen.

Lawren Todd, third place, Hanson.

4×100-meter relay

Mattawoman, first place — Madison Austin, Ayden Johnson, Zoe Smithen and Malay Arpon.

Henson, second place — Rayne Key, Natalie Brown, Aniya Yates and Anna Camp.

Davis, third place — Makayla Russell, Amelia Williamson, Karis Burrell and Cori Corbett.

4×200-meter relay

Davis, first place — Amelia Williamson, Norah Midthun, Kyleigh Hogan and Arryhania Hughes.

Hanson, second place — Heaven Coles, Taylor Hogg-Tyner, Ta’Majae Mackall and Seyitan Adedeji.

Piccowaxen, third place — Kaylani Cleary, Morgan Travers, Chloe Coombs and Kylie Duehring.

High jump

Molly Reisinger, first place, Piccowaxen.

Karaganne Burroughs, second place, Hanson.

Hailey Schofield, third place, Henson

Long jump

Jamie Darden, first place, Henson.

Zayda House, second place, Somers.

Addison Jones, third place, Piccowaxen.

Shot put

Madysen Shakur, first place, Davis.

Ta Zeira Cole, second place, Mattawoman.

Ja’nyiah Abban, third place, Davis.

Discus throw

Jordyn Flowers, first place, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

Rylie Rich, second place, Piccowaxen.

Claire Shoemaker, third place, Hanson.



Results for seventh grade girls

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.

Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.

Antonique Virgil, third place, Stoddert.

100-meter dash (finals)

Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.

Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.

Antonique Virgil, third place, Stoddert.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.

Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.

J’Leya Gomes, third place, Somers.

200-meter dash (finals)

Kindle Archer, first place, Mattawoman.

Kendyl Ladd, second place, Davis.

J’Leya Gomes, third place, Somers.

400-meter dash

Jameese Rosier, first place, Henson.

Kendall Potter, second place, Somers.

Emma Parker, third place, Piccowaxen.

800-meter dash

Kiley Grollman, first place, Piccowaxen.

Alexis Metzgar, second place, Davis.

Rylee Dennison, third place, Piccowaxen.

1600-meter dash

Alexis Metzger, first place, Davis

Kiley Grollman, second place, Piccowaxen.

Rylee Dennison, third place, Piccowaxen.

4×100-meter relay

Mattawoman, first place — Zuri Hammonds, Arielle Gilliam, Morgan Mease and Kindle Archer.

Davis, second place — Malina Beasley, Eryn Gillam, Kylee Felton and Alexis Malone.

Piccowaxen, third place — Rylee Dennison, Ayla Emhoff, Emma Parker and Kiley Grollman.

4×200-meter relay

Mattawoman, first place — Chioma Anyanwu, London Hall, Morgan Mease and Kailah Thompson.

Davis, second place — Malina Beasley, Kayman Burwell, Asia Grant and Kendyl Ladd.

Stoddert, third place — Siyanda Thomas, Savannah Kennedy, Antonique Virgil and Destiny Robinson.

High jump

Ryana Dill, first place, Henson.

Santinia Tate, second place, Hanson.

Jameese Rosier, third place, Henson.

Long jump

Ryana Dill, first place, Henson.

Ta’Myra Ford, second place, Hanson.

Jordyn Williams, third place, Somers.

Shot put

Janiyah Fenwick, first place, Hanson.

Dameya Briggs, second place, Somers.

Zackyra Washington, third place, Stoddert.

Discus throw

Brianna Williams, first place, Somers.

Emmaline Ogungbesan, second place, Somers.

Jayla Jones, third place, Smallwood.



Results for eighth grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.

Mia Binsol, second place, Davis.

Kennedi Allsbrook, third place, Mattawoman.

100-meter dash (finalists)

Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.

Mia Binsol, second place, Davis.

Courtney Rich, third place, Somers.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.

Kennedi Allsbrook, second place, Mattawoman.

Gensis Darden, third place, Mattawoman.

200-meter dash (finals)

Terra Newcamp, first place, Davis.

Ella Luton, second place, Somers.

Kamille Mauldin, third place, Davis.

400-meter dash

Aniyah Cofield, first place, Hanson.

Abria Parrish, second place, Mattawoman.

Ella Luton, third place, Somers.

800-meter run

Megan Holcomb, first place, Piccowaxen.

Reign Ysabelle Veloza, second place, Henson.

Dylan Cauthen-Gyimah, third place, Davis.

1600-meter run

Addison Mudd, first place, Piccowaxen.

Kinsey Mudd second place, Piccowaxen.

Gabriella Beyor, third place, Somers.

4×100 meter relay

Davis, first place — Dylan Cauthen-Gyimah, Estelle Samuel-Horsfall, Alea Smothers and Mia Binsol.

Somers, second place — Journey Gardner, Ella Luton, Courtney Rich and Dalia Hagens.

Henson, third place — Nadya Walker, Brooke Hubbard, Ava Fizer and McKiya Godwin.

4×200 meter relay

Somers, first place — Alexis Washington, Bailey Krikstan, Madison Amend and Dalia Hagens.

Davis, second place — Kamille Mauldin, Olivia Gorzka, Shakira Melvin and Terra Newcamp.

Piccowaxen, third place — Kinsey Mudd, Gracelynn Nicklis, Addison Mudd and Megan Holcomb.

High jump

Kinsey Mudd, first place, Piccowaxen.

Addison Mudd, second place, Piccowaxen.

Reaghan Goffe, third place, Somers.

Long jump

Estelle Samuel-Horsfall, first place, Davis.

Gabriella Beyor, second place, Somers.

Imani Akers, third place, Hanson.

Shot put

Jocelyn Brewer, first place, Mattawoman

Maleesah Williams, second place, Somers.

Natalia Romero-Sorto, third place, Henson.

Discus throw

Jocelyn Brewer, first place, Mattawoman.

Courtney Rich, second place, Somers.

Ke’Yare Hawkins, third place, Davis.



Hurdles