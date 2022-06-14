The Rib & BBQ

108 Smallwood Village Center

Waldorf, MD

301-843-8400

When Teri Tarbox (the owner and cake artist at Simply Cakelicious) heard about Texas Ribs & BBQ in Waldorf closing, she decided it was important to keep a restaurant in the community. Credit: Lynne O'Meara / The Southern Maryland Chronicle Credit: Lynne O'Meara / The Southern Maryland Chronicle Credit: Lynne O'Meara / The Southern Maryland Chronicle Credit: Lynne O'Meara / The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Teri and her staff started working in January to renovate, clean, and bring the former Texas Ribs restaurant up to code. I heard they had furniture-finishing assembly lines on the front sidewalk. All the work paid off! The place is bright, comfortable, and clean.

Located around the corner from Safeway in the Smallwood Village Center, it’s open and serving up fabulous food! They offer house-smoked ribs and meats, seafood, and other pub fares. They also have a full-service bar. I counted 13 beers on tap. The Rib & BBQ – Ribs, hog wing (pork shank), sausage, green beans, baked beans Credit: Lynne O'Meara / The Southern Maryland Chronicle The Rib & BBQ – Brisket, potato salad, mac and cheese Credit: Lynne O'Meara / The Southern Maryland Chronicle The Rib & BBQ – Sweet cornbread Credit: Lynne O'Meara / The Southern Maryland Chronicle The Rib & BBQ – Chocolate Cake Credit: Lynne O'Meara / The Southern Maryland Chronicle

We went on a Sunday evening. I couldn’t resist ordering the house-made chips for our appetizer. They were cooked perfectly, and we had ranch dressing for a dip. For our entrees, my husband ordered a Brisket, Potato Salad, and Mac & Cheese platter. I ordered a rib, Hog Wing (pork shank), Sausage, Green Beans, and Baked Beans platter. We had an order of cornbread on the side. Everything was wonderful! The meats were all tender and tasty. The Potato Salad was one of the best I have ever had! The Green Beans were fresh and sauteed. The Baked Beans had meat in them. The Cornbread was sweet, just the way I like it! We finished off with a Chocolate Cake made by Teri (Simply Cakelicious). It was moist and wonderful!

They have daily specials in the dining room and Happy Hour in the bar. Check out their Taco Tuesday!

The staff was all so nice and friendly. Make sure to ask to have Jelly serve you…she was wonderful!!

I am so happy to see they are continuing the tradition of great food in the Smallwood Village Center. This is a great spot for the Waldorf community to have a terrific BBQ close to home.

The Rib & BBQ hours:

Sunday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 11:00pm