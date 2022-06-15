Forty-six fire/EMS personnel responded to a reported house on fire in the unit block of Mattingly Court in Indian Head just after 10:00 A.M. Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS Credit: CCV Fire & EMS

First arriving units found smoke showing from the rear of the structure on the deck, E201 extinguished the fire locate on the exterior of the 2-story duplex home in minutes. T11 and SQ7 assisted in checking home for extension, power secured to the original structure, and home next store. Chief 11A (Delozier) was Incident Command, a determination was made that “an improperly extinguished candle ignited the deck area on fire”.

Units cleared the scene in about 35 minutes, and no injuries were reported.