

The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions of St. Mary’s County (UCAC) will join the nation in celebrating freedom and African American heritage at the second National Juneteenth Holiday! Credit: Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions Credit: Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions

The free, family-oriented, local event will be held on Saturday, June 18, noon – 6:30 pm in the new Lexington Manor Passive Art Park and Lancaster Park in Lexington Park, MD! It will be the organization’s 17th Annual Juneteenth Celebration and will feature gospel and jazz music, African dance and drummers, children’s activities, speakers, history lessons, vendors, and much more. All community members are invited!

Lancaster Park, located on Willows Road in Lexington Park, features the United States Colored Troops Memorial Monument and the UCAC Interpretive Center. Juneteenth events, including exhibits, videos, crafts, and genealogy workshops, will take place in the Interpretive Center and on the Lexington Manor Passive Park grounds, which adjoin Lancaster Park.