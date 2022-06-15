(June 14, 2022, Waldorf, MD) The Blue Crabs picked up their 35th win of the season, taking down the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-3. Mitch Lambson got the start for Southern Maryland, going seven and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs.

Staten Island started the scoring in the first inning. Antoine Duplantis led off the game with a base hit to center field. Two batters later, Angel Aguilar hit a two-run homer over the Mini Monster, giving the FerryHawks a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the second inning. Matt Solter (L, 1-5) walked David Harris before Alex Crosby lined a two-run shot over the wall in right field, tying the score at 2-2.

Staten Island took the lead again in the third inning, as they executed a double steal with runners on the corners. Ryan Haug threw to second base to get the lead runner, while Alfredo Reyes scored from third.

Staten Island remained ahead 3-2 until the sixth inning. Matt Solter earned the first out before walking Jared Walker and conceding a single to David Harris. The next batter, Alex Crosby, rocketed a single through the right side, scoring Walker to tie the game at 3-3.

Jose Velez replaced Solter, but the Blue Crabs bats remained hot. Zach Collier chopped a hit into the right, scoring Harris to put the Blue Crabs ahead 4-3. Joe DeLuca then reached on an error by the third baseman, Angel Aguilar, allowing Crosby to score. Two batters later, with runners on first and third, Michael Baca knocked a single into center, scoring Collier to put Southern Maryland ahead 6-3. With runners on second and third, Braxton Lee blew the game open, punching a single to center field, scoring Joe DeLuca and Michael Baca, giving the Blue Crabs an 8-3 lead.

Southern Maryland’s pitching remained strong following the six-run sixth inning. Lambson completed seven and two-third innings before Dalton Geekie recorded the final out of the eighth inning. In the ninth, Endrys Briceno shut down the FerryHawks in order, striking out two in the process to secure an 8-3 victory.

With the win, Southern Maryland moves to 35-12 on the season. The Blue Crabs maintain an 11.5-game lead over the Long Island Ducks, with only 19 games remaining in the First Half. The Blue Crabs return to Regency Furniture Stadium tomorrow for a double-header, with the first game starting at 4 pm.