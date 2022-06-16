(The Center Square) – Gov. Larry Hogan wants the roadblocks to mobile sports betting in Maryland removed.

The governor sent a letter Wednesday to the Legislature’s Sports Wagering and Application Review Commission asking the group to launch mobile sports wagering in the state, citing public outcry.

“Instead of decisive action to implement the voters’ decision, you have allowed the process to stagnate and become mired in overly bureaucratic procedures that have needlessly delayed the state’s ability to maximize the revenue potential of this emerging industry,” Hogan wrote in the letter, according to a release. “Sports fans in Maryland simply want to be able to place bets on their mobile devices – that’s what they voted for, and they are angry and discouraged over SWARC’s inability to make it happen.”

Hogan, according to the letter, told the group that the “state and citizens deserve clear and definite action” to provide a “legal, transparent framework” in which Maryland residents would be able to place wagers on mobile devices.

The commission, according to the release, will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, and the governor outlined the actions he wishes the group to undertake. Per the agenda, the group will discuss regulations updates, eLicensing Portal Access, and Class A and B license updates.

The governor, according to the release, wants the board to prioritize awarding mobile sports wagering licenses to the retail gambling companies already approved under the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, set firm and transparent timelines for rolling out mobile sports wagering, and provide drafts of applications so that the industry can open.

According to the letter, the governor also is asking the group to use the same precedents that were set in approving facility licenses last year.