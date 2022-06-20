BOWIE, MD – In a Father’s Day series finale, Bowie couldn’t get much run support as they fell to Binghamton by a score of 8-4. It was the Baysox’s fourth Father’s Day loss in a row.

The story of the afternoon was on the mound as Chris Vallimont had quite possibly the best starting pitching performance for a Baysox pitcher this season. In five innings of baseball, the young right-handed pitcher struck out ten Rumble Pony batters, giving up only two hits.

In the bottom half of the inning, Cesar Prieto hit an RBI single to set him up for the win. The lead would soon be erased though as the top prospect in the Mets system, Francisco Alvarez hit a three-run home run-off reliever Jensen Elliott (4-1) to give Binghamton the 3-1 lead.

Binghamton tried to add some insurance in the seventh inning, but Alvarez stranded the bases loaded with a flyout to center. They opened the eighth with back-to-back hits off Easton Lucas while Brandon McIlwain hit his first Double-A home run two batters later to make the score 6-1 for the Rumble Ponies. Binghamton tallied on two more with a Wyatt Young two-run single later that inning.

The Baysox scored two runs in the eighth inning via a JD Mundy two-run double and another in the ninth, but couldn’t get the game-tying run-in with Andrew Daschbach and Mundy at the plate with the bases loaded.

Justin Lasko (1-1) picked up his first win of the season with four innings of one-run ball in relief for the Rumble Ponies.

Bowie (25-38) will get back to action with a one-series road trip to Erie over the next week. The first pitch on Tuesday night will be at 6:05.