This morning during the annual awards presentation at the MSFA Convention Chief Tom Edwards received the prestigious Smith Stathem Award for Safety Officer of the Year. Please join us as we congratulate Chief Edwards on his honor. Pictured in the photo are Chief Edwards son and lovely wife!!

The Smith N. Stathem, Jr. Memorial Safety Award is established in 1998 by the MSFA Safety Committee and the family of MSFA Past President Stathem. The award was accepted by the MSFA Executive Committee in 1997.

This award is to be presented each year at the Annual MSFA Convention and Conference to an individual who does the most to promote firefighter / EMS safety within his/her department/company. The award is for an individual effort and, therefore, submission of the entry must be for one individual rather than a group effort. The intent of the award is to promote safety within the member departments and to encourage the safety officer program. The trophy is held for one year and relinquished at the subsequent MSFA Convention and Conference. At that time, the past-year recipient will receive an individual plaque for permanent possession.

The family of Smith N. Stathem, Jr., “Smitty” as he was affectionately known, was a Past President of the MSFA, Past President of the Baltimore County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, and Past Chief of the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company.