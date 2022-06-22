It has been quite an eventful few days for Charter Member Randy Smith.

On Friday, he was recognized by the African American Fire Fighters Historical Society for his many accomplishments within the Volunteer Fire Service in the state of Maryland. Credit: Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Randy was the FIRST African American President, Vice President, & Assistant Chief of the Dunkirk VFD. Randy is also a past President & Vice President of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemans Association. Randy received a citation from the Maryland House of Delegates Speaker of the House, the Honorable Adrienne Jones.

Yesterday, Randy was inducted into the Maryland State Fireman’s Associations Hall of Fame during the annual Maryland State Fireman’s Convention held in Ocean City, Maryland. Randy has over 45 years of experience as a volunteer firefighter in the state of Maryland & there isn’t a Hall of Fame that he isn’t a part of.

On behalf of the Officers & Members of the Dunkirk VFD, we would like to congratulate Randy on being recognized/rewarded for his years & countless hours of dedication, not only to Dunkirk but to the fire service as a whole. There isn’t a more deserving person.