On Friday, May 20, 2022, the Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue, and EMS Association hosted its annual awards banquet. The various awards include Hall of Fame, Administrator of the Year, Larry Cox Award (Volunteer of the Year), Dowell-Showalter EMS Award, and J.W. Freesland III Award (Outstanding Performance During an Incident).

The J.W. Freesland III Award was presented to Calvert County Rescue Dive Team Safety Officer & Public Safety Diver Kenny Gray and Public Safety Diver Shaun Marlowe. Kenny Gray receiving his award Credit: Calvert County Rescue Dive Team – Co 12 Shaun Marlowe receiving his award Credit: Calvert County Rescue Dive Team – Co 12 Shaun Marlowe Plaque Credit: Calvert County Rescue Dive Team – Co 12 Kenny Gray Plaque Credit: Calvert County Rescue Dive Team – Co 12

For their actions on August 18, 2021, on water rescue box 104 in the Chesapeake Bay in the area of Randle Cliff for a report of a boat taking on water and sinking. With the use of rescue water crafts in deteriorating weather conditions, the subjects, including another chief officer, were safely secured from the Chesapeake Bay after bailing from the boat that was approximately 80% underwater. Their outstanding performance on this incident saved lives.

The J. W. Freesland III Award was created in 2019 and is presented annually to a company and/or individual, who has performed duties in an outstanding manner bringing credit and glory to their Company, the County Association, or the State Association. Jacob William Freesland III started his Calvert County volunteer service with the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department in 1974. He has served on many committees and in officer positions from sergeant to Fire Chief. He was instrumental in starting the Calvert County Nuclear Power Plant’s Fire Brigade which opened in 1989. Freesland has served as the President of the Calvert County Volunteer Fire Rescue & EMS Association for over 22 years. He was inducted into the Calvert County Hall of Fame in 1995 and into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 2008. The leadership and dedication of Chief Freesland have undoubtedly moved our Departments and County volunteer service to where it is today.

We thank them for their valor and dedication to our fire and rescue service as well as to the citizens in our community.