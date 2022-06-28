This month the ArtWorks@7th Gallery will celebrate the Fourth of July with the theme, “Made in the U.S.A.”

The United States of America is often characterized as a melting pot. Extend this imagery to a pot bordered by the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, encompassing 3.8 million square miles. Add peoples from every corner of the globe with varying traditions and cultures. Pour in a healthy ladle of ideas, creativity, blood, sweat, and tears, regional flora and fauna, science, and the arts. Stir and then let simmer, ferment, steep, and cook for over two centuries. The result has been a continuous outpouring of what one would describe as, “Made in the USA.”

Come see Tracey Vernon’s Fish print “Rockin’ in the USA” – a gyoymtaku on rice paper with Sumi ink. It is a collage with genuine donated tattered flags from friends and family that want to do something meaningful with them. Check out Joe Foley’s “Swirly Iridescent“ laser cut wood, and many more items from our artists.

Our featured artist this month is Drake Ford, a DC native. He’s been drawing since he can remember, with art always being very special to throughout his life. He was inspired by his Grandmother and Mother, both of whom instilled and cultivated his love for art. “The cocktail photos you see are a collaboration with an amazing mixologist: Brooke Brown. She created these beautiful works of art. I just froze them in time.”

Please join us for our opening reception on July 2 from 1 until 4; light refreshments will be served. If you can’t make the reception, visit the gallery any time during the month to see art from local artists.

Money spent locally stays in the local economy and continues to strengthen the economic base of the entire community. Small local businesses make indispensable contributions to communities and neighborhoods. Supporting local artists allows them the opportunity to continue to serve their communities. You will often see members of Artworks@7th supporting local charities and organizations by participating in art shows, teaching workshops, and donating items for fundraisers.ArtWorks@7th is located at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue (near 2nd street) in North Beach, Maryland. Our summer hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM