Patuxent Habitat for Humanity’s Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk was held on June 4th at St. Mary’s Regional Airport. We had a beautiful day, and an amazing turnout and Patuxent Habitat would like to thank everyone who was able to participate, volunteer, and sponsor the Warrior 5K this year! We would like to gratefully ask that you support and thank our local sponsors without who we could not keep making our local community a better place to live. Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets of Maryland Motorcycle Club Credit: Patuxent Habitat for Humanity

Target, Ron Bailey Photo Productions, Tammy Gladstone/State Farm Insurance, Duncan Deejays, Toyota of Southern MD, Quality Built Homes, Hilltop Signs & Graphics, Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC, WAWA, Mission BBQ, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Weis, Giant, Starbucks of Lusby and of course the St. Mary’s County Commissioners for allowing us to use the airport.

It gives us great pleasure to have the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club of MD lead our race again this year. The Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club is the largest all-military motorcycle club in the world. Their members are both active military and those who have served but are now separated from their branch of service.

Commissioner President Randy Guy and his wife Credit: Patuxent Habitat for Humanity

Proceeds from this event support Patuxent Habitat for Humanity’s programs to provide decent, affordable housing for local families in Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties and our Veteran Critical Repair Program. Please join all of us for this wonderful event next year and step up to help build the local community because everyone deserves an affordable, decent, safe place to live.

If you would like to volunteer please be sure to check out our website www.patuxethabitat.org or email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org