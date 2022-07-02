ST. MARY’S LITTLE LEAGUE, ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Registration for the fall 2022 baseball and softball season with St. Mary’s Little League (SMLL) is now open.

SMLL offers T-Ball, baseball, and softball programs to children ages four and up. With some of the lowest registration costs for any youth-organized sport in Southern Maryland, SMLL aims to provide every child the opportunity to pick up a baseball or softball.

“The fall season is a great opportunity for our kiddos to learn the game in a more laid-back setting,,” said RJ Bean, President of SMLL. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to play up in the next division they’re eligible for to get ready for the spring season.”

Parents are encouraged to visit the SMLL website by August 5 to register their child.

To register for the upcoming fall season, please visit https://sports.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=432449 .

Established in 1969, SMLL is a 100% volunteer, a non-profit organization focused on providing quality baseball and softball programs to every kid in St. Mary’s County, Md.