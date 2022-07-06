We live in a day and age where self-love and self-care are highly valued and advocated. There’s never been a better time than now to prioritize your health and put yourself first. Especially for men, the stigma around looking after one’s health, both mental and physical, has reduced significantly.

Here is a comprehensive list of the leading health issues men around the world face and possible solutions to treat them.

1. Heart Disease

Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death in men around the globe. Cardiovascular disease is a general term used for conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels. The leading cause of heart disease is atherosclerosis, the build-up of cholesterol and other fatty deposits in the arteries. These Plaque deposits create blockages in the arteries obstructing blood flow. When the plaque is disrupted, it leads to the formation of blood clots which further prevent blood flow. This ultimately leads to a heart attack.

To avoid the risk of developing heart diseases, men must adopt healthier lifestyles. This involves regulating their cholesterol levels through healthy eating habits, avoiding smoking and excessive drinking, and increasing physical activity levels to 30 minutes per day.

2. Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is one of the leading health issues faced by men worldwide. Lung cancer is an aggressive disease that takes an immense toll on one’s physical and mental well-being. Lung cancer has no noticeable symptoms in its early stages, so it’s hard to detect early on. By the time you get diagnosed with the disease, it is probably in an advanced stage that is hard to treat.

To avoid developing lung cancer, it is advisable for men to stay away from carcinogens such as tobacco, which means no smoking. It is also good to get regular lung cancer screeners done to be on the safer side. In general, maintaining a healthy lifestyle will reduce the risk of developing this disease.

3. Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction may not be a life-threatening condition but isn’t any less concerning. Erectile dysfunction is more common among older men and is primarily caused by atherosclerosis (blockage of arteries) and abnormalities in the veins and arteries of the penis. It Is also associated with low testosterone levels.

Emotional side effects include low libido, and the main physical symptom is being unable to get an erection when one wants to. Treatment methods vary from providing oral medications that are testosterone boosters or surgical implants. Most of the time the condition is fully cured to allow individuals to enjoy healthy sex life.

4. Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men alongside lung and skin cancer. The prostate is prone to problems with aging. The prostate is a medium-sized gland present behind the penis and below the bladder. The main function it serves is the production of fluids that nourish and transport the sperm. While one in six men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, more than half of them are treated successfully.

Symptoms include difficulty urinating, irregular urine flow, erectile dysfunction, and painful urination. It is also associated with low testosterone levels. If you wish to know about testosterone boosters, check out this guide for more information. Prostate cancer can be screened through rectal exams and blood tests. While there is no proven strategy to completely avoid the risks of developing the disease, practicing a healthy lifestyle that consists of a well-balanced diet, exercise, and healthy sexual activity can reduce your chances of getting the disease.

5. Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes is a very common metabolic disease among men. Diabetes and high blood sugar levels are associated with heart attacks, blindness, kidney failure, and other life-threatening conditions.

Chances of developing type 2 diabetes are higher if you are obese, prediabetic, have a family history of diabetes, or are physically inactive. Symptoms include fatigue, blurred vision, frequent urination, numbness in the hands or feet, and unexpected weight loss. As it is for most other diseases, the main method to reduce the chances of developing diabetes is by exercising and maintaining healthy eating habits. Fiber-rich foods and reducing intake of processed meats will lower the risk of getting the disease.

6. Depression

With mental health being given equal importance as physical health these days, it is becoming easier for people to talk about the importance of mental well-being and how to deal with mental illnesses. Depression is a common issue faced by most men. While a few years back it would’ve been condemned for men to talk about their mental health, nowadays the societal stigma around the same has decreased.

Though there aren’t any fundamental causes for depression, stress and other psychological conditions such as anxiety are associated with mental disorders. Symptoms may vary from person to person, but common ones include loss of interest in daily activities, suicidal thoughts, feeling helpless, and persistent low mood. Physical symptoms include loss of appetite and irregular sleeping patterns. There are many ways to treat depression and most men respond to them well. The two main methods are cognitive behavioral therapy and drug treatment.

7. Liver issues

Liver issues such as autoimmune or genetic liver disease, bile duct cancer, liver cancer, and alcoholic viral disease are also common in men. The liver is essential for filtering out toxins from your body, so it is highly important to maintain liver health. Eating nutrient-rich food and reducing alcohol intake can help with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will ensure optimal functioning of the liver.

It is highly important for men to proactively take care of their physical and mental well-being to ensure they live healthy life. If you feel you may be at risk of developing any of the issues we’ve listed, then immediately consult a doctor. Now that you know what to be on the lookout for, make it a priority to take care of your general well-being.