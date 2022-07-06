ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents, between the end of November and the beginning of December 2021, Keyshone Stephan Hogan, 24, worked with a co-conspirator to distribute counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl from a hotel room in Manassas. On December 2, 2021, Hogan was arrested after he and his co-conspirator exited the hotel and entered Hogan’s car in the hotel parking lot. At the time of his arrest, Hogan was concealing a loaded Glock handgun in his waistband. Law enforcement recovered over 250 counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl from Hogan’s driver-side door and several boxes of ammunition from the trunk of the vehicle.

A search of the hotel room, registered under Hogan’s name, revealed over 14,000 counterfeit Percocet pills containing over 1,500 grams of fentanyl in 14 plastic zipper bags. Two loaded mini Draco AK47 pistols and one loaded micro Draco AK47 pistol were in the hotel room. After his arrest and during processing at the local jail, Hogan was found to be hiding an additional 50 counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl in his pants.

Hogan is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; and Peter Newsham, Chief of Prince William County Police, made the announcement after Senior U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga accepted the plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachael C. Tucker is prosecuting the case.